1921
JAN. 3 – A very small audience heard Lincoln McConnel deliver his famous lecture, “The Guy That Delivers the Goods,” last night at the Hauschild Opera House. The lecture was so interesting and so forceful that it made an impression on every person who heard it.
Mrs. Kate M. Brownson has been appointed membership secretary for Victoria in the Texas Conference of Social Welfare.
JAN. 8 – W.T. Salyer, superintendent of the Welder Building, ran an advertisement in The Advocate for cats. He paid twenty-five cents for each cat brought to him. A day after he ordered the advertisement to appear in the paper he rang up and told us to please take it out as he had “all the cats he would ever be able to use.”
A review of the prospects of Victoria and Victoria County for the coming year of 1921 will help us all realize just how fortunate we really are and how thankful we should be for what we have. Without a doubt, we live in one of the best, if not the premier, counties of Texas and have every natural advantage in the world, but up to this time our natural resources have not been developed as they should have been.
1946
JAN. 4 – The mystery of the blood-spattered sidewalk in front of the Greg Clement Men’s Store on Main Street was cleared on Thursday night when Chief of Police John (Bud) Vogt learned one of his men, Policeman Will Hiller, had clubbed to death a Didelphis virginiana while working his graveyard shift. Vogt and his men all day were checking the hospitals and doctors’ offices in an attempt to learn if some person had been treated for gunshot or knife wounds. When Hiller reported for duty last night and learned of the furor, the mystery was quickly cleared up. Oh, yes, a Didelphis virginiana is an opossum.
Forty-four airports and two ship terminals for which the government paid more than $5,000,000 each have been or are likely to be declared surplus, Congress was notified today. Included is Foster Field, Victoria, which cost $5,406,000.
JAN. 6 – A trio of Victoria’s flying buyers are off on trips to the New York and Chicago markets. Russell Stallings, merchandise manager of A. & S. Levy’s, took a plane from Corpus Christi Friday night for New York, where he will attend the Retail Merchants’ Dry Goods Association convention. Later he goes to Chicago and St. Louis. Flying from Houston Friday were O.C. Matthews and C.H. Boyett of Schneider’s Furniture. They will attend the first post-war furniture market in the “Windy City” and then move over to Grand Rapids.
Drew Pearson, America’s most powerful and influential writer, starting daily in The Advocate next Sunday.
1971
JAN. 5 – New officers of Victoria Ministerial Alliance are the Rev. Glendon Frank, associate pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, president; the Rev. Z. Broadus, pastor of Palestine Baptist Church, vice-president; the Rev. Clifford Schmidt, pastor of First English Lutheran Church, secretary; and the Rev. Elliott Pancoast, associate pastor of First English Lutheran Church, treasurer.
JAN. 7 – The new ordinance provides for a reduction — from $1.50 to $1.00 — in the animal licensing fee, but this has been expanded to cover cats, whereas only dogs were covered previously. This means that cat owners must have their pets inoculated against rabies and purchase a city license. But City Manager John Lee concedes that the city has no real machinery to enforce the cat licensing portion of the ordinance. “Catching a dog is one thing. Catching a cat is something else, and we aren’t going to be going around knocking on doors asking, ‘Whose cat is this.’”
1996
JAN. 5 – Victoria juvenile authorities plan to try a new way of cleaning up the city’s graffiti: make youthful offenders paint over it. Detectives from the Victoria Police Department’s juvenile squad and the Victoria County Juvenile Services Department will put kids who are on probation to work, covering up the handiwork of the city’s vandals. Juvenile Detective Elvira Molina said the move was prompted by an increase in graffiti, much of which appears to be gang-related. “We’re seeing it a lot more and figured we’d better stop it now, before it gets out of hand,” Molina said Thursday. “There are four or five businesses that got hit this morning alone.”
JAN. 9 – Residents throughout South Texas used electricity in record amounts Monday morning as the temperature in Victoria plummeted to its lowest level in just over five years. The mercury fell to a frigid 21 degrees in Victoria, which is just two degrees short of the record for the date set in 1976. “It was 32 degrees or below from 8 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday,” said Eloy Garcia of the National Weather Service. “That’s 13 hours straight.” The temperature hasn’t been that cold in the city since it reached 20 degrees on Dec. 24, 1990. The temperature Monday fell to 23 degrees at The Advocate in downtown Victoria and to 17 degrees in the Tanglewood subdivision in east Victoria. Forecasters were calling for the temperature to reach freezing once again this morning, with a warming trend following. The low today was expected to reach the low 30s before climbing to near 70 degrees under sunny skies.
