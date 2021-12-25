1921
DEC. 26 – Court St. Ann No. 369, Catholic Daughters of America, remembered the inmates of the Victoria County Poor Farm on Christmas day with plenty of good things to eat. The Rev. Father Dean J. Sheehan, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, made a cheering talk to the inmates, and presented each of them with a crisp one dollar bill. Mr. and Mrs. E.W. Stafford, who are in charge of the Poor Farm, expressed appreciation for the visit.
Miss Louise Lingo, who is a member of the faculty of the Cuero public schools, is spending the Christmas holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Lingo of this city.
DEC. 30 – The many friends of the Rev. John B. Hudson and family will be glad to learn of the announcement from Mr. Hudson that he will not accept the call to Laredo which was made public several days ago. He has been pastor of the Presbyterian Church here for 16 years.
Sheriff Hudler is out of the city on official business.
1946
DEC. 27 – The R.E. Patek home at 1001 East Guadalupe St. has been awarded first prize in the Christmas decoration contest sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, Ted Biggar, chairman of the club’s decoration committee, announced today. The award is $25 cash. Final judging was completed Thursday night by the committee of three judges, Mrs. J.R. Gervais, Mrs. C.J. Lane and Chester Evans. Second place winner was the McCabe-Carruth Funeral Home.
Morton Wood and the madam back from a hurried trip to Monterey with Kentucky friends.
M.S. Shaw getting ready to take charge of the city-county police radio station come the first of the year.
DEC. 31 – Hourly observations of weather conditions here have been taken and telephoned to the weather bureau at Corpus Christi since the new Victoria U.S. Weather Bureau station began operation a week ago, Raymond E. Maher, acting meteorologist, said today. Other than the lack of teletypes, the Victoria station is in full operation, he reported.
In Victoria County 6,521 bales of cotton were ginned from the 1946 crop prior to Dec. 13, as compared with 7,608 bales for the crop of 1945. Arthur Wearden, special agent for the Bureau of the Census, Department of Commerce, reported today.
Leslie Wilden hurrying around trying to keep folks’ cars from freezing.
Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire and Joan Caulfield in “Blue Skies” at the El Rancho.
1971
DEC. 28 – Richard Henderson and Marion M. Lewis announce the formation of a new partnership for the general practice of law with Joseph J. “Pat” Kelly under the firm name of Guittard and Henderson.
Small boys and soap traditionally don’t mix well, but young Jerome Dwight Edwards, of 3203 Gayle, registered no complaint to soapy treatment Monday afternoon. The boy, in a manner probably known only to himself, got his foot caught in a storm sewer in the 3100 block of Gayle. The foot, and part of the left leg, went into the drain easily enough, but getting the foot out was something else. Firemen from the Victoria Fire Department brought soap, and freedom was quick, though a bit messy.
1972
JAN. 1 – Bryan Williamson, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight J. Williamson of 2705 Lenora, has been named “Carrier of the Year” by The Advocate for the second year in a row.
Business was good during the past year in Victoria despite a bad crop for farmers, unseasonably hot weather this winter for the clothing merchant, and the constant economic struggles familiar to everyone. Unlike some areas of the country, however, Victoria seems to have weathered it all with a healthy, aggressive economy as the year ended.
1996
DEC. 29 – Despite the rough year farmers and ranchers had in 1996 because of the drought and low cattle prices, most producers in the Victoria County area were financially sound enough to withstand the blow, according to agricultural lenders. Both John Zacek, head of the agricultural lending department at First Victoria National Bank, and Sam Chiles, manager of the Production Credit Association’s Edna office, said that there are only a few individuals in the area who will not get financed for 1997. “We’ve got two or three question marks,” Chiles said. “But most of the producers had some pretty good years before the bad one hit.” And most of the producers have been operating long enough to know to prepare for a year like 1996, Chiles added.
DEC. 31 – Tickets are being issued for possession and discharge of fireworks within the Victoria city limits, and fire officials are readying for a number of fireworks-related incidents over the New Year’s holiday. “Our guys have been stopping people in cars who have just purchased fireworks and brought them into the city limits,” said Fire Marshal Ralph Hendricks. “They confiscate the fireworks and issue a citation for possession.” Hendricks said those ticketed with possessing fireworks within the city limits can be fined $127, while discharging them can result in a $157 fine. Although some Texas cities have designated “safety areas” for fireworks discharge, no such area is planned in Victoria County. “I think it’s a great idea,” Hendricks said of the safety area. “But the problem is finding someone (with the land) who is willing to take the liability. If someone is interested in doing this, we would love to work with them for next year.”
