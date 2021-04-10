1921
APRIL 11 – The Victoria Choral Club is planning on singing the Stabat Mater April 21 in Goliad under direction of David Griffin. Soloists and others having leading roles include Mrs. John Clegg, Mrs. F.W. Farrow, Mrs. A.F. Mulholland, Mrs. Jesse Kern, Mrs. J.R. Gervais, August Rehm, Clarence Goldman and A.T. Anderson and Doctor Gray.
A large number of people turned out yesterday and witnessed the fine calf roping contests held at the Welder Ranch, about four miles southeast of the city on the Bloomington Road. Winners in one or more events were Lambert Mundrick, J.J. Welder Jr., E.V. Bond, Louis Buehrig and R.P. Field.
APRIL 15 – A.J. Swanson, of near Guadalupe, returned yesterday morning from a short fishing trip at Pridham’s Lake, which is about seven miles from this city, and his automobile was pretty well loaded down. He had a six-foot alligator, a 40-pound catfish, two buffaloes, and a couple of large gars.
Chano Garcia, who has served faithfully for the past several years as janitor of the courthouse, has handed in his resignation.
1946
APRIL 12 – Timme’s I.G.A. Super Market was doing business today in its modern new $65,000 establishment following a formal opening Thursday night attended by around 2,000 guests. Oscar Timme, proprietor, was congratulated on his market, said to compare favorably with the most modern and best equipped anywhere in the south.
Albert Jaschke, just out of the Navy, expects to take over the stamp window at the Post Office soon.
Louis Sitterle, 72, pioneer Victorian, died at his home, 405 S. William St., this morning following a lengthy illness.
APRIL 14 – The Victoria Rosebuds squad of some 20 players will depart for Hallettsville at 12:15 this afternoon from Oliver Sloan’s service station on North Main St. They will travel in a City Bus Lines bus. Al Schoener, husky righthander, will open the season on the mound for the Rosebuds. He will be opposed by John Valigura, curve ball artist.
1971
APRIL 13 – Victoria County Commissioners Court, faced with a growing problem of deficit spending which now approximates $65,000 a year, is contemplating a raise in the county’s tax assessment ration from 16 2/3 percent to 23 percent on total property valuations. County Auditor John Bianchi has made a detailed study covering the past ten years of the county’s revenue and spending records, and said that the trend toward deficit spending has become marked during the past few years.
Mrs. Hilary Matthews about to experience a new sensation with daughter Cecily’s first slumber party.
APRIL 16 – Fred Armstrong was elected official chairman of the first annual International Armadillo Confab and Exposition.
Hilbert Albert Nagel Jr., son of Mrs. Bernice O. Nagel of Route 1, has been named valedictorian of the 1971 graduating class at Stroman High School, said Ted Reed, principal. Named salutatorian was Mike Wertin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Billie Wertin, 1005 Oliver St.
Nancy Tatum closed the Victoria Fine Arts Association concert season Thursday evening, but the sounds will ring in memory for some time to come.
1996
APRIL 11 – Victoria County commissioners approved a master plan for the money-losing Victoria Regional Airport on Wednesday that proposes more passengers and industry the airport needs to help it make money. The study, which took two years to complete, outlines a 20-year blueprint to turn some 160 acres of the sprawling complex into an industrial park. Airport officials say a number of vacant buildings are structurally sound and could be rented out. Outgoing Airport Manager Dave Roush said the plan also calls for getting more passengers to use the airport, which has been losing about $100,000 per year.
APRIL 17 – The Texas Education Agency will investigate the way the Victoria school district is being governed. School board President Paul Kornfuehrer said he received a letter Tuesday from Commissioner of Education Mike Moses announcing a weeklong special accreditation investigation. It’s scheduled to begin Monday, April 29. The last investigation of the school district by the TEA for the same reason was in May 1989. It resulted in a downgrading of the district’s status from “accredited” to “accredited advised.” Stringent rules, mandatory community meetings and TEA monitoring for a year accompanied the lower rating. The district currently has “accredited” status.
