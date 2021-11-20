1921
NOV. 21 – Lee Griffith and “Tollie” Farrer composed the orchestra that furnished the music at an enjoyable dance Saturday night in Telferner.
J.C. Heibel is recovering from an encounter with a water moccasin about a week ago. He was bitten on the foot in the Guadalupe River bottoms. Approximately 16 hours elapsed before he was able to get to a doctor for treatment. However, a number of snake poison preventative home remedies were tried.
A cordial invitation is extended to everyone to attend the dance that is to be given at Riverside Hall next Saturday night. Music will be furnished by the “Jazz Boys.”
NOV. 24 – C.K. McCan of Marianna passed through the city yesterday morning en route to Austin. From Austin he will journey to College Station to see the old foes, the Longhorns and Farmers, clash on the A&M gridiron.
Rep. J.W. Stevenson was over from Austwell today attending to business matters.
Edgar N.C. Koch arrived in the city yesterday to spend Thanksgiving at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Koch. The young man has been attending West Texas Military Academy in San Antonio.
1946
NOV. 22 – Though no epidemic is in existence at present, quarantine measures have been put into effect in Bloomington following positive diagnosis of one case of scarlet fever and several possible carriers discovered through throat culture analysis. According to Dr. Joseph V. Hopkins, city health officer, cancellation of the St. Joseph’s-Bloomington football game tonight was deemed advisable as a measure to prevent possible spread of the disease, since several members of the Bobcat team showed positive reaction to throat culture.
Charles Jacobsen observing his 35th anniversary with the Barnsdall Oil Co. today. He started at Dewey, Okla., “when we were digging wells to the tremendous depth of 90 feet. Now we have many of them to more than 12,000 feet.”
NOV. 26 – Victoria’s newest drive-in, Bill & Bob’s, is nearing completion at the corner of North and Laurent Streets — the “post-war plans” of two veterans, Bill and Bob Shotts, sons of Mr. and Mrs. R.D. Shotts, 606 E. Colorado, after military service in the South Pacific leased the “triangle” from C.E. Stubblefield recently and are now converting the residential building into a modern “drive-in.”
Mr. and Mrs. Herff Smith remodeling the Travelers Cafe preparatory to a formal opening Monday.
1971
NOV. 23 – Surveys made since the city mobile home park ordinance went into effect on Aug. 2 show there are almost 500 mobile homes located in Victoria, 17 parks in operation, and six distributors who carry an average inventory of 150 new units, Building Inspector Don Fox said Monday. The 17 parks have an additional 403 spaces available at present, and at least one new major mobile home park is under construction.
Mrs. Joe Bradley of 606 E. Pine trying to gather small gifts to give residents of a nursing home at Christmas.
NOV. 25 – A Victoria man who thinks armadillo is about as good eating as one can find, Roman Fruth, was looking forward to a big helping of armadillo for his Thanksgiving meal. A story about Fruth’s plans to replace the traditional turkey dinner with armadillo appeared Tuesday on page one of the Los Angeles Times and was sent to other papers on the Times’ wire service. Fruth owns the armadillo that won the world’s champion title in races held this summer at Victoria’s first annual International Armadillo Confab and Exposition.
1996
NOV. 24 – The Victoria County Pecan Growers’ Association and the Victoria County Extension Service will conduct their annual pecan show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at “The Meeting Place” in the Victoria Mall. The public is invited to assist with processing pecans from 8 to 11 a.m. and then stay for the noon program. Jed Garren, representative from Pecan Producers Inc. located in Goldwaithe, Texas will be on hand to highlight the pecan industry and the equipment available today to make it a viable one. Among the items he will bring is a pecan sheller that can shell up to 300 pounds of pecans each hour.
NOV. 27 – The number of jobs in the Victoria area should remain steady through the winter, but some people may find themselves changing jobs to stay employed, according to a Manpower Inc. work force survey. The projection, which covers January through March, comes from Manpower’s Employment Outlook Survey, which questions employers in this area and nationwide about their staffing plans during the quarter. Of the Victoria-area employers surveyed, 17 percent said they’d be reducing their staffs during the winter months. Another 17 percent said they planned to add staff during that period. The remaining 66 percent said they would keep their present levels of employment, the survey said.
