1921
APRIL 25 – Beginning today, the Queen Confectionery will receive American, National and Texas League scores daily.
With Capt. Schuchert on the mound pitching superb ball, eight peppery chattery athletes doing yeoman work behind him. The Victoria baseball team shut out the Goliad baseball team yesterday afternoon by the close score of 2 to 0.
Ben LeSage delivered a boat, built for Dr. G.S. Batey at the Williams Lumber Yard, to Medina Lake last Saturday.
APRIL 29 – F. S. Ferguson, proprietor of the Princess Theatre, advised a representative of The Advocate that he had received a letter from the headquarters of the Pathe News, one of the leading moving picture news weeklies, that they would have a representative here to film the annual firemen’s celebration on May 5 and 6.
Miss Edith M. Spiers, Red Cross nurse, has tendered her resignation to the officials of the Victoria chapter, to be effective May 1, and is planning to leave for her home in Arlington, Mass.
1946
APRIL 26 – Billy Buhler’s “Tippy,” a heavy, milk-fed Hereford calf, today at noon was named grand champion of the annual Victoria County FFA and 4-H Club Fat Stock Show and Rodeo. It was the first win in three attempts by Buhler, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.T. Buhler. The reserve championship went to Kenneth Alton Johnson’s “Ambitious.” Johnson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Johnson of the Wood Hi community.
MAY 1 – Tomorrow morning at 8:00 the newly remodeled Victoria Hardware Company will be opened to the public.
Barnard Saunders, operator of Mason’s Shoe Store at 203 South Main St., has announced the purchase of Jarinkes’, a dress shop in the adjoining building, from Mrs. Louis Jarinkes.
Eleven Victoria firms today began a new shopping hour program. Opening on weekdays at 9 a.m., and closing at 6 p.m., the stores will stay open one hour later on Saturdays.
1971
APRIL 27 – The home of Mr. and Mrs. Jay M. Easley on Haynes Road was severely damaged by fire Monday afternoon. Otto Miller, assistant fire chief, said that the kitchen and dining areas were completely burned out by the blaze.
The Victoria Advocate Monday announced purchase of a 64-page offset newspaper press that will make it the most modern newspaper of its size in the nation. “This purchase represents another step of keeping The Advocate in the computer age,” Editor and Publisher Morris Roberts said.
APRIL 30 – Nazareth Academy Thursday named its honor graduates for 1971, with Pamela Ruth Brown taking the valedictorian honors. Joyce Louise Pagel was designated salutatorian. Miss Brown is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren H. Brown of 3608 Oaklawn and Miss Pagel is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dudley M. Pagel of Route 1.
1996
APRIL 28 – A funeral home, a local bank, and an outstanding student were honored Saturday night by the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Victoria. The chamber’s Soaring Eagle Awards went to McDaniels Funeral Home for a small business and First Victoria National Bank in the corporate category. Yvonne Gbalazeh, a senior at Victoria High School with a 100.8 grade point average, was awarded the educational excellence award for being the highest-ranking student in the area. The keynote speaker, Claudette E. Sims, challenged the people in the room to pool their resources to help create a stronger community. Sims is a writer, motivational speaker and trainer.
APRIL 30 – The Oklahoma City bombing and other violent acts in public buildings prompted Victoria County officials to create a sweeping security plan for the county courthouse that will include metal detectors and more guards. Commissioners Court set the estimated $120,000 project in motion Monday by hiring a Victoria architect to redesign the first floor of the downtown facility and close off several entrances to the public. Some 60 people work in the three-story building, which houses the commissioners and county judge, two district courts, a county court-at-law, county and district clerks, a child-support office among others.
