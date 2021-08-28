1921
AUG. 29 – County Agent J.D. Jowers and George Wood, president of the County Farm Bureau, are of the opinion that the Inez section is the favored part of the county this year. Recent rains in that section, they say, will assure a bumper crop of sweet potatoes, which will bring more money to those farmers than would a cotton crop of the average annual production.
Information of road conditions out of Victoria in any direction may be obtained from the Chamber of Commerce by inquiry to the secretary. This information does not only apply to local points, but as far as Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi.
SEPT. 1 – Efforts of Leon Zear Post No. 166, American Legion, to raise funds and support their organization during the year through presentation of entertainments have been cheerfully endorsed by a large number of friends of the Legion. Endorsing the programs were V.B. Proctor, L.A. Fritz, Jules C. Levy, P.A. Murray, Guy Mitchell, Dr. F.B. Shields, L.N. Hofer, Herman Fischer, James McDonald, C.C. Zirjacks, Miss Kate LaPrade and P.P. Putney.
Mrs. F.E. Huck, Sr., has just returned from several months’ visit to her son, F.E. Huck, Jr., and wife of New York City, and to Francis X. Regan and wife at Washington.
1946
AUG. 31 – Mrs. Walter Newman loud in her praise of Victoria, “just about the best little city I have been in, with the friendliest people I have run across.”
Simon’s summer dress clearance sale. Values up to $25, now $5.00 and $9.00. Playsuits, sun dresses, crepes and dressy dresses.
Better Homes and Gardens baby book, prenatal to six years. Schaffer’s Books & Stationery.
All Victoria war veterans with Army pilot ratings will be given the opportunity to aid as “spotter pilots” with the Texas National Guard artillery battalion now in process of being organized here.
SEPT. 4 – E.C. Ketler, a commercial photographer at Canton, Ohio, prior to the war and in the photograph section of the Army Air Corps for five years during the war, has opened a studio in the Gem Jewelry, operated by Charles Faupel, at 110 East Constitution St. It will be known as Ketler’s Studio.
The Rev. R. Russell Heaner, one of Victoria’s own young men who recently completed his preparation for the ministry, will be guest preacher Sunday at the Victoria Methodist Church. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. B.T. Heaner, 1308 N. Wheeler St.
1971
AUG. 30 – A tornado-like wind gust during a heavy shower Sunday overturned a house trailer on the Cuero Highway south of Nursery and injured a local woman. Mrs. Lucille Lamb, who was in the trailer at the time with her husband, was treated for cuts on her arm and knee. Bill Kyle, a resident of the area who inspected the site, said the trailer apparently was picked up by the wind, instead of simply being blown over. The trailer was demolished, while a porch which was not attached to the trailer was intact.
SEPT. 2 – A substantial telephone growth has occurred this year in Victoria, reports Harris Marr, district manager of Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. “We’ve already added 1,200 lines and 1,600 terminals to Victoria’s plant facilities this year. This is definitely substantial growth.”
The diapause boll weevil control program carried out earlier this week was a huge success, according to Billy Bayer, chairman of the Victoria County unit of the South Texas Cotton and Grain Association.
1996
SEPT. 1 – The Bloomington High School Flag Corps won the Grand Champion Plaque at the recent Marching Auxiliary Camp and have been invited to perform at the Hula Bowl in Hawaii in January. Members include Marlyn Salinas, co-captain; Omar Soto, drum major; Christina Diaz, senior captain; Stephanie Herrera, Charlene Brumbelow, Chris Jones and Crystal Phillips. Stephanie Herrera received a meal for outstanding performance and Omar Soto, senior drum major, received a plaque for his superior performance.
SEPT. 3 – American Business Women’s Association, Victoria Charter Chapter, met recently at the Holiday Inn with President Susan Shaw presiding. Jan Simon from Junior Achievement was the guest speaker. President Shaw presented the past president pin to Sandra Parkan, and Wendy Hrncir received her 25-year membership award. Susan Shaw also announced that the chapter has won several awards from the national chapter, including Banner 16, Business Associate, Scholarship and Star awards.
