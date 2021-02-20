1921
FEB. 23 – The services of the Methodist Church last Sunday morning conformed with the request of Governor Pat M. Neff that all ministers of the gospel in Texas speak on that day on the subject of law enforcement.
M.H. Stevenson and A.C. Kappe returned last night from a short business visit to Houston. While in Houston, Mr. Stevenson, who has composed several snappy ragtime songs, sang one of his new songs to Billy Murray, who, with seven other artists who make records for the Victor Talking Machine Co., played to Houstonians last night.
FEB. 26 – The many friends of George H. Taggart, Rutherford E. Hill, J. Ray Gervais and Jake Hummel will be glad to learn that they have announced as candidates for the offices of city aldermen, subject to the action of the Independent Party primary.
W.P. Meissner and Jim Angerstein spent a short while visiting friends in Victoria Thursday evening before returning via automobile to their homes in Cuero.
1946
FEB. 22 – The threatened nationwide telephone strike on March 7 would cripple telephone communications in Victoria, it was learned following announcement that the Southwestern Telephone Workers Union, to which local phone workers belong, is one of the unions involved.
Flattering new straw hats, tall and trim for your spring suits, softened by a wisp of veiling. Designed by Gage in colors for spring. Bright young cloche, new as the new season with its ripple brim back. You’ll love the yummy colors. A and S Levy.
FEB. 25 – Whether or not Leopold Stokowski, famous conductor, and his wife, the former Gloria Vanderbilt, were weekend visitors in Victoria still was as much a mystery today as ever. The couple Saturday registered at the Denver Hotel as Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Swanson. Almost everyone who saw them on the streets, in cafes and at the hotel were “positive the man was Mr. Stokowski.”
Robert Tolman, noted eastern artist, is back in town to do some portrait work for several Victoria families after an absence of some four years. “Victoria is about the finest city I have seen in Texas,” he says with gusto. “Your city has a quality and friendliness that I did not notice in Dallas, San Antonio or Houston.”
1971
FEB. 21 – There is a group of people in Victoria that have found a friend and confidant in the Rev. Charles Raup. This group is composed of ex-drug users and others still coming to grips not only with a drug problem but with themselves. Rev. Raup is pastor of Westminster Bible Church.
FEB. 24 – Victoria was presented a Distinguished Service Award Tuesday for its beautification efforts in ceremonies held during the 1971 National Cleanup Congress in Washington, D.C. Henry Hauschild, chairman of the Project Appearance committee of the Chamber of Commerce, was in Washington to receive the award. A comprehensive scrapbook entry compiled by Hauschild on the community’s 1970 beautification efforts was selected for the award in competition with entries submitted by other cities between 25,000 and 250,000 population from throughout the United States.
1996
FEB. 25 – At least 300 area Girl Scouts explored the cultures of other countries Saturday at a World Friendship Celebration in Victoria. Hosted by Troops 590 and 517 for the Girl Scouts of District V, Paisano Girl Scout Council, girls from grades six through nine — some in colorful costumes — filled the Boys and Girls Club. For the fourth year in a row, participating troops set up booths representing 24 countries. At the door, visitors were issued “passports,” which they had to have stamped at each booth they visited. Rose Mednis, leader of Troop 517, said the event grew out of a Thinking Day ceremony. Traditionally, on Feb. 22 Girl Scouts around the world think of their sisters in other countries, she said.
FEB. 27 – Commissioners Court Monday selected a Victoria auctioneer to sell off lots of surplus county property — from tin water cans to sheriff’s patrol cars. Victor McDonald will perform the auction May 4 at the Precinct 4 maintenance barn on the Victoria Regional Airport complex, said Commissioner Jerry Nobles. McDonald will be paid strictly by commission, receiving 10 percent from vehicle sales and 15 percent from all other sales. Up for bid will be items that are old, damaged or simply unneeded. That usually includes a large selection of unclaimed stolen bicycles from the sheriff’s department, said Commissioner Rex Easley. The list will also likely include things like desks, chairs, telephones, computer equipment and several worn-out or wrecked police cruisers and maintenance pickups, county officials said. “We’ll try to get them running if we can,” Easley said. County Judge Helen Walker said the county’s last auction a couple years ago netted about $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.