1921
JAN. 17 – Victoria will soon be the proud possessor of a Memorial Pecan Park, which will honor the 33 young men of Victoria County who sacrificed their lives on the altar of Liberty. Thirty-three pecan trees will be planted on the campus of the Patti Welder High School and will serve as a living memorial.
A.A. Murphy was installed as president of Victoria Lodge No. 10000, Brotherhood of Railroad Clerks, at a meeting Saturday night.
M. Lerner left this morning for the various eastern markets to purchase spring and summer goods for his tailor shop in this city.
JAN. 21 – Everybody in Victoria and Victoria County will welcome the news that we are going to have the long looked for and wished for creamery. This creamery is to be owned and operated by local capital and this will insure a better service in every way, as the proprietor, R.J. Hardy, will move to Victoria and invest his own capital in the business. The new creamery will be located in the Thurmond building at the corner of Bridge and Constitution Streets, the same place that was occupied by the old creamery.
A delightful surprise party was given Mrs. Caroline Wilkerson at her home on North Navarro Street by a number of friends and relatives. Those present were Mesdames E.A. Sievert, A. P. Hornburg, August Miller, G. Harris, Erich Fiek, G.W. Wheeler, George Hausworth, D.E. McManus, and J.L. Bianchi, and Misses Caroline Brockmeier, Lulu Leuschner, Adele Leushner, Ruth Campbell and Madeline Hornburg.
1946
JAN. 19 – “W.L. Knowlan, Garland Henderson, Harry Halk...Harry Halk...Harry Halk,” Mrs. Pearl Staples, deputy district clerk, kept repeating Saturday as Judge Howard Green asked the clerk to call the roll of jurors as the jury prepared to return a verdict in the trial of Sheriff Ennis of Bee County. There was no answer, and a quick glance revealed that Halk, radio repairman, was not in his customary seat in the jury box. The clerk looked at the judge, the judge looked at the bailiffs and deputies. A hurried dash to the jury room upstairs found the radio man pounding on the door. He had been locked in. It was explained that Halk had gone to a corner to get his coat and the bailiff had locked the door, when he thought the last juror had filed out. The crowded court room roared.
JAN. 23 – Expansion plans that will increase the floor space approximately 2,000 square feet soon will get under way at the Victoria Hardware Co., located at the corner of Main and Juan Linn Streets, W.H. Smith, owner and operator, said Tuesday in announcing a general renovating program for the store. The north wall separating the present hardware store and Grossman’s Dry Good Store will be torn out and the hardware concern then will occupy the entire building, which was originally constructed for this firm in 1920, Mr. Smith said.
Huvar and Son Grocery, operated by Fred and Fred Huvar Jr., now is doing business at new location at 110 West Juan Linn Street. The store was moved from the old location at 217 South Main Street to make way for the remodeling of the old Wood Building — recently purchase by Dave Blackburn and since leased to Lack’s.
1971
JAN. 20 – “Every kind of drug is being abused in every manner,” said the Rev. Charles Raup, speaking before a Victoria High School PTA meeting Tuesday night. The Rev. Mr. Raup said drugs were being sniffed, injected into the blood stream, and taken orally. He said that some junior high kids were mixing barbiturates with water and injecting them directly into the blood stream. “I’m not speaking of Cuero, not down the road. I’m speaking of Victoria,” he said.
JAN. 22 – The board of trustees of Victoria Independent School District approved preliminary plans for air-conditioning at Victoria High, Crain and Patti Wilder Intermediate schools Thursday and set Feb. 25 as the date to open bids on sale of a $2 million bond issue to finance the air-conditioning.
1996
JAN. 18 – High winds blew through the Victoria area Wednesday, toppling trees, downing power lines and blowing down a billboard in Bloomington, and forecasters say more arctic air is expected today. “It looks like Thursday night is going to be the coldest,” said Steve Mastison of the National Weather Service. “Lows will be in the mid-20s.” Winds in advance of the front gusted to 48 mph at The Victoria Advocate in downtown Victoria and to 51 mph at the Victoria Regional Airport. There were reports of gusts up to 57 mph in the Tanglewood subdivision. In just less than two hours Wednesday afternoon, police and other emergency workers responded to about a half dozen calls of wind damage.
JAN. 22 – It was “good squad unity” that took the Victoria High School Cheerleaders to the top spot in state competition, the team’s sponsor said. The VHS cheerleaders won first place in the Texas State Cheer-leading Championship in San Marcus Saturday, sponsor Denise Neel said. The 16 girls ranging from freshmen to seniors all worked hard and pulled together, Neel said. It was the second year in a row that the girls took the state title. “It was really exciting to have won for the second year,” Neel said. “We’ve had to work hard.” Neel said it wasn’t the type of competition in which the girls knew they’d clinched it. The five other squads that competed in their division performed well and the VHS squad had to work to defeat them. “It means more to really earn that first place trophy,” she said. The team also won first place at the regional competition which qualified them for nationals. Any high school in Texas could enter the state competition. They leave for Florida Feb. 8 to participate in competitions on Feb. 10 and 11.
