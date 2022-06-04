1922
JUNE 5 – The United Daughters of the Confederacy unveiled the marking of the Jefferson Davis Highway Saturday when the last post of the highway in Victoria County was marked along the side of the Public Square on Main Street. The unveiling constituted a separate part of the memorial service of the day of the great confederate veteran.
Everett Polka, who holds a responsible position with the mechanical department of the Galveston News, is in the city visiting friends and relatives.
JUNE 8 – J.E. Hall, proprietor of the Delaware Hotel, left Wednesday via New Orleans for Piqua, Ohio, his old stomping ground. Mr. Hall is planning a great surprise to the family there and is taking advantage of a sister’s birthday party to convert it into a family reunion, the first one in 21 years.
Miss Martha Sawyers returned Wednesday from New York, where she has been for the past 16 months studying at the Students Art League. Miss Sawyers is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Sawyers.
1947
JUNE 6 – Two Victoria men, D.E. Blackburn and H.A. Jamison, are among six South Texans who have purchased a substantial interest in the Commercial State Bank of Sinton.
Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Fletcher returning from a visit to San Antonio in time for Snooks to climb back into his fireman’s uniform and report for his shift.
Henry Natho, owner of the Natho Paper company of San Antonio, in town calling on customers and friends for the first time in a year.
JUNE 9 – Willard Ekstrum and Fred Isabel getting 119 flounder Saturday night at the island to top Lawrence Coffey and Herbert Hadley’s remarkable catch of 99 a few years ago at Magnolia Beach.
Preliminary work is now underway in the remodeling of the newly-purchased Veterans of Foreign Wars Club House, 103 South Glass St.
1972
JUNE 7 – The YMCA Summer Fun Club Program will begin its second weekly session Monday. The YMCA Fun Club is a program for boys and girls 6 through 12 years of age that is designed to provide a full week of fun and adventure.
Center Power and Light is considering an interim agreement for the study of the feasibility of building a nuclear power plant in a joint venture with four other utility companies.
JUNE 11 – City Council will continue its study of funding for the 1972-73 fiscal year at a work session on Monday, Mayor Kemper Williams said. in addition, Williams said he might present to the council for informal consideration a proposal to institute a city bus system. The mayor favors purchase of mini-buses, such as are used at a number of metropolitan airports around the country.
Everyone had a sloshing good time at the Second First International Armadillo Exposition and Confab Saturday. A hard rain that swept across the city in mid-afternoon only added to the frivolity around DeLeon Plaza.
1997
JUNE 8 – Jerry Larsen has been named to the Greater Victoria Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He will fill the unexpired term of Emett Alvarez, who resigned for the board to accept a position in Bay City. Larsen is general manager of Withers Broadcasting Co. of Texas, which owns and/or operates KAVU-TV, KVCT-TV, KTXN-FM and KNAL-AM. He has been with Withers Broadcasting in Victoria since November 1995. Prior to coming to Victoria, Larsen was sales manager for KXLN-TV in Houston. His background includes 35 years in television and radio.
Co-Sourcing Building Service has named Arnold J. McBee vice-president of operations. McBee has been facility manager for Victoria Regional Medical Center for the last five years. His duties at CBS will include scheduling personnel, maintaining equipment, handling bid contracts and focusing on customer satisfaction. CBS is a newly opened company that provides janitorial, lawn care and building-related needs.
JUNE 10 – Ashley Wilkinson, the 1996-97 Victoriadore major, was named Victoriadore of the Year during the annual awards banquet held recently. Greg Swenson, was honored as Victoriadore Father of the Year. Scholarships were awarded by the Victoriadore Booster Club to graduates Sherri Buckler, Heather Swenson and Ashley Wilkinson. Debby Jaynes, Victoriadore director, received a tribute and was recognized for her achievements and contributions to the program by Debbie Swenson, Booster Club outgoing president. Outgoing officers and graduating seniors recognized were Catherine Hutson, major; Julie Siefert, first senior captain; Allison Kolle, second senior captain; Sonia Carrion, first senior lieutenant; Kristin Thompson, second senior lieutenant; Katie Dayoc, first junior lieutenant; Carly Dunnam, second junior lieutenant; Sara Quitta, third junior lieutenant; Sara Schweke, first sophomore lieutenant; and Brianne Schmidt, second senior lieutenant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.