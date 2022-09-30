1922
OCT. 2 – Preston Fimble left yesterday for San Antonio after spending a few days at home visiting his folks. The young man has accepted a position as rodman with the engineering department of the main line of the Southern Pacific Railroad.
Fred Urban, contractor, started work last Friday demolishing the old DeTar homestead on the corner of Goodwin Avenue and Bridge Street, preparatory to the construction of a beautiful aeroplane bungalow on the same site.
The concrete sidewalk that was being built along the west side of the recently reconstructed Southern Pacific passenger depot has been completed and the appearance of the building has been greatly enhanced as a result.
OCT. 8 – At the meeting of the City Council held at the City Hall with Mayor S.S. Sitterle presiding and the following aldermen present, J. Ray Gervais, George H. Taggart, R.E. Hill and Jack Hummel, the motion containing provisions for the making of the improvements as suggested by the Advisory Committee was again brought. The council agreed to defer definite action until later.
Fred Jecker, who is in charge of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. construction work in this city, reported this morning that during the storm Saturday night lightning had struck a new 40-foot pole on South William Street near the Gulf Coast Lines Railroad track, and had splintered it so badly that it would be of no use to the company.
1947
OCT. 3 – More than 100 of the hundreds of workers you might have seen helping put the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus together early this morning weren’t regular circus men. They were local talent assembled through cooperation between R.L. McDonald of the Victoria employment service office and school authorities. The young men, many of them members of the high school and junior college football teams, were offered the jobs and took them up in a hurry. For five hours of work they received $4, circus tickets and two meals. McDonald had received a request from the circus for between 75 and 100 laborers, but had only a few men available on the regular employment service rolls. So he called for students and got results.
OCT. 7 – Victorians listening to the Taft-O’Mahoney debate last night over the Mutual network heard a familiar voice, that of Warren Dentler, former KVIC announcer and son of Mr. and Mrs. Alonzo B. Dentler, 603 North George St. Dentler, now an announcer for station WCPO at Cincinnati, introduced Senator Taft, then switched the program to Denver, where Senator O’Mahoney spoke. The program was heard over KVIC here.
The A. Elkowitz family planning to dedicate a memorial monument to their father at the Jewish Cemetery Wednesday morning. Rabbi Jacobson of San Antonio will be on hand to conduct the ceremonies.
1972
OCT. 4 – A specially designed trailer for hauling canoes and related paraphernalia has been presented to Scouts of the Gulf Coast Council. Billy Holloway, business manager for Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local 790, presented the trailer to Robb Hohstadt, district executive of the DeLeon District. The trailer was constructed by apprentices of the union.
Robert Kohutek, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kohutek of Victoria, has been notified by Penn Mutual Insurance Co. of Philadelphia that he has been promoted to third vice president of the insurance firm. At age 25, he will become the youngest third vice president in the history of the company.
OCT. 6 – K Mart welcomed thousands of Victorians Thursday and vice versa, as the S.S. Kresge Co. subsidiary opened its huge new facility at the corner of North Navarro and Crestwood Avenue. At the end of the long day, General Manager John D. Swanner said there had been only one major problem. “Not enough parking space,” he said.
Junior Capt. Danny Fagan Jr. was named training chief of the Victoria Fire Department Thursday by Fire Chief Tom Kinney. Kinney said the new position will become effective Nov. 1 at which time Fagan becomes in charge of training at all three city fire stations.
1997
OCT. 3 – Stroman head coach Tal Elliot is the eternal optimist. Some may call him a dreamer. But Elliott sees something about his 0-4 Raiders that others may not. Despite its inability to stop opposing offenses and its tendency to self-destruct, Stroman, according to its head coach, is still a contender for one of the District 29-5A playoff spots. A homecoming win tonight at Memorial Stadium against the King Mustangs would square the Raiders’ 29-5A record at 1-1. After tonight, Stroman still has Victoria High, Carroll, Miller and Moody on its district schedule. Elliot knows Stroman will be a huge underdog against the Stingarees, but sees the remaining three games as very winnable.
OCT. 5 – Blue Sky Aviation Group, an independent aircraft maintenance business, has leased a hangar at the Victoria Regional Airport to begin business here. The business, owned jointly by J.D. Rhodes and Confederate Air Force pilot Jim Ryan, opened its doors Sept. 1. Both Rhodes and Ryan say they are still getting things in order as business begins to roll in at their hangar, the second hangar east of the airport terminal. Airport manager Pat Rhodes (no relation to J.D.) said the new company is the second-ever independent maintenance operator to establish a business at the airport. Gary Aircraft, the first such business, ceased operations sometime before 1976.