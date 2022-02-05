1922
FEB. 7 – Locations have been established for the erection of 10 concrete dipping vats in Victoria County, for the construction of which advertised bids have been issued by County Judge P.P. Putney.
The Rev. Walter Garrett of Fort Worth has accepted a call by the Baptist congregation as the pastor of First Baptist Church of this city. Mr. Garrett arrived in the city last Friday and occupied the pulpit Sunday morning and evening.
FEB. 9 – C.L. Sloan has purchased A.E. Cline’s half interest in the Modern Dry Cleaning plant, at 206 N. Liberty.
Prof. August Lennep, zither virtuoso, who contemplated giving a zither concert in this city in the near future, said this morning that he would be unable to stage a concert here because he was unable to secure a hall in the city.
W.L. Ferguson, proprietor of Ferguson’s 10-cent store in Cuero, and former proprietor of the Fair Store of Victoria, dropped a cash register on his foot yesterday. He was taken to the hospital and had an x-ray made which showed several bones to be broken.
1947
FEB. 6 – Deed recordings in County Clerk Fannie B. Jaeger’s office during the past week included one important piece of downtown city property sold by J.M. Pickering to Ed Chesnick and his wife. Chesnick, who now operates a furniture store on Main Street, says he intends erecting a new store building on the lot when materials become available.
A near capacity crowd that paid in a total of $158.50 and half laughed themselves to death saw the Rotary Club stumble to a 25 to 17 victory over the Lions Club and the No. 2 All Star team of the the City League defeat the No. 1 team 35 to 32, Wednesday night at Smith-Fischer Gym. The two games were played for the benefit of the March of Dimes campaign.
FEB. 11 – Those streets over which both state highways pass through the City of Victoria, Highway No. 87 and Highway No. 59, will receive a thorough repair job when equipment is secured and weather permits.
A request by the Fannin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic Texas to preserve Memorial Square “as it is, a memorial cemetery,” became an official part of the city council agenda Monday. The petition was signed by Mesdames James F. Welder, Ben T. Jordan, W.S. Higgins, C.D. Kerlagon, Paul P. Berthelot and B.E. Pickering and was accompanied by a historical treatise written by Elizabeth Ann Schleicher, Mitchell School seventh grader.
1972
FEB. 8 – Charles Spurlin of the Victoria College faculty, who edited “West of the Mississippi with Waller’s 13th Texas Calvary Battalion, C.S.A.”, and Sidney Weisinger, whose grandfather was a company commander with Waller, look over a copy of the new book published by Hill Junior College.
In order to meet the ever-increasing demands of homeowners in the South Texas area, Montgomery Ward in Victoria has greatly updated and expanded its service facilities.
Mrs. George Durrett and Mrs. W.G. Tompkins received service awards for 2,000 hours as Pink Ladies at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
FEB. 12 – The Rev. Gerald Canon will conclude his ministry Sunday at Baptist Temple, ending a six-year association that has been a period of growth for the local church. He is moving with his wife and daughter to Houston, where he has accepted the pastorship of the Almeda Baptist Church.
Twenty person are entered in the beard growing contest of the Victoria Livestock Show, according to Roy Kerley, Western Week chairman for the Jaycees.
1997
FEB. 7 – Janey Lack of Victoria became the University of Houston-Victoria’s sixth recipient of the People Who Make a Difference Award Thursday evening. Lack joins past recipients Ethel Lee Tracy, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Alkek, Beatrice Trevino and LeOlive Rogge. The award was presented in a ceremony at the Plaza Club for Lack’s statewide service on behalf of literacy and education, and for her local contributions to the HEAR Foundation, the International Food Fair, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, the Victoria City Council, Victoria Information and Volunteer Action Center, Victoria 2000 and the United Way.
FEB. 10 – When poet Maya Angelou walks on stage Tuesday, she’ll likely be greeted by applause from the biggest crowd in the history of Victoria College’s popular Lyceum Lecture Series.
College officials say they expect every seat in the 1,100-seat Victoria College Auditorium to be filled for Angelou, author of the autobiographical novel “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” and the 1993 presidential inaugural poem “On the Pulse of Morning.”
The expect another 300 people will be jammed into the college’s Student Center and 200 more will be seated in the Johnson Symposium Center to watch the poet’s 9:30 a.m. Tuesday presentation, “A Morning with Maya Angelou,” via a closed-circuit TV system set up especially for the occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.