1922
MARCH 14 – At a special meeting of the Victoria Independent School District, Herman Fischer was appointed to fill the unexpired term of J.D. Mitchell, deceased.
Miss Lorena Power of Edna is in the city visiting Victoria relatives and friends. During her stay in this city she is a guest at the home of Miss Helen Davidson’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.B. Davidson.
More than 70 books have been donated to the library during the past week through the generosity of Mesdames Mayme Doughty, Frank Wick, P.B. McNeal, E. Middleton and G. Mitchell. A book case and magazine stand were given by Mrs. Kreisle. A Clipping Bureau has been inaugurated with Mrs. G.B. Davidson in charge.
MARCH 17 – Dr. J. Kahn of Dallas is in the city on a professional visit. Dr. Kahn is an optometrist and optician of note and makes periodical visits to this city.
Mrs. J.W. Henderson has been named chairman of the committee in charge of a unique picture show consisting of local talent, for the benefit of the Public Library.
1947
MARCH 15 – By a happy coincidence, little Eddie Ganem, one of the aces of the Just Friends team of the City Basketball League, has been awarded the Frank Ganem Memorial Trophy by a vote of the league managers. Eddie is a brother of the young man the trophy honors. Both are sons of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ganem of Victoria. The trophy, to be given annually by the Just Friends Club, in honor of Frank Ganem, who gave his life in the Pacific, is awarded to the player who is outstanding in sportsmanship, a valuable player to his team, and a good all-around player.
MARCH 19 – With only slightly over a week before the 1947 auto registration deadline, new auto licenses for less than half the vehicles in Victoria County have been bought, according to County Assessor-Collector Elsie Oetken.
Robert Tolman, the noted New York artist, back in town to do some portraits of Victorians.
The Press Woman, publication of the National Federation of Press Women, Inc., published at Lawrence, Kan., has in its March 10 issue a review of Texas history written by Mrs. J.J. Warden of Victoria.
1972
MARCH 13 – A carnival employee from Las Vegas, Nev., was injured Sunday when he apparently fell from a ride at the carnival, which is open in conjunction with the Victoria Livestock Show at Victoria Community Center. A city ambulance was called to take him to the hospital. While the ambulance was en route from the fire station on Airline, it was in a collision at Ben Jordan and Lone Tree Road with a truck. After the initial collision, the ambulance spun around and collided with a second vehicle. A second ambulance took the injured man to the hospital.
MARCH 18 – The new sewage disposal plant being built for the city of Victoria by Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority is five months past its originally scheduled completion date, and the city has notified GBRA it will make no more payments until the plant is completed.
Unit 204, where are you? That was the $64,000 question at police headquarters Friday as officers sought to find one of the police department’s motorcycles. Much to the surprise of Police Lt. Glenn Futch, who had parked the two-wheeler in the garage of his home at 703 E. Crestwood Drive Thursday afternoon, it was gone at 8 a.m. Friday.
1997
MARCH 15 – Area high school students are encouraged to participate in the Victoria Mall Prom Spirit Contest by presenting mall store receipts to the mall management office by today to be eligible to win $1,000 toward their senior prom. The school with the largest amount of receipts will win.
Victoria Educational Associates, Kelly Parks, and the Tackle Box will hold Saltwater Fishing Workshops, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, and Monday, April 21, in Room 15, Victoria Professional Building, 2701 N. Azalea St. The seminar will deal with catching speckled trout, redfish and flounder in the Port O’Connor area.
MARCH 16 – The authentic reproduction of the Nina, the smallest of Christopher Columbus’ ships, will sail into Matagorda Bay and arrive at the Port of Palacios today. Public tours will be available Monday through Friday.
A town hall meeting to discuss the proposed mandatory school uniform policy for the Victoria Independent School District middle schools will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the Meeting Place at Victoria Mall. All parents for or against and those undecided are urged to attend. The meeting is sponsored by a group of parents who are opposed to a mandatory school uniform policy.
