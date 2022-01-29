1922
JAN. 30 – Inclement weather had a tendency to place a dampening effect upon the exemplification of the First Degree of Columbianism by Victoria Council No. 1329, Knights of Columbus. However, seven candidates were given the first degree yesterday. The were J.E. Warburton of Bloomington, John Traber of Inez, Anthony L. Pozzi, John L. Pozzi, Louis Conti and Jerome Conti of Victoria, and John R. Warburton of Kingsville.
Miss Mary Lucy Marberry of this city, who is now a student at Southwestern University of Georgetown and a member of the senior class of that well known institution of learning, has been appointed a member of the Queen’s Party at the annual May Fete of the school.
FEB. 3 – Mrs. Lee Josephs of San Antonio, president of the Texas Federation of Women’s Clubs, addressed a large gathering at the Elks Hall on the subject of the responsibility in public affairs. Mrs. L.G. Kreisle was hostess at a beautifully appointed luncheon given in her honor.
Miss Merle Heck left this morning for Dallas, to visit the millinery markets. She was accompanied by her mother, Mrs. J.A. Heck.
Judge P.P. Putney was elected president of the Chamber of Commerce at a regular meeting of that body Friday night to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of P.A. Murray.
1947
JAN. 31 – Friends telling the best fireman story of the year on Friench Tarkington, gin owner. Tarkington, they say, was having his morning cup of coffee at the Manhattan the other morning when a fire truck raced by. He didn’t even look up. The cotton gin operator raised his head only slightly when the second truck thundered by. When the third and last truck roared by, he jumped to his feet and yelled, “With three trucks going out, it must be my gin.” It was.
FEB. 2 – The First Baptist Church of Victoria will host the annual District 4 annual convention Monday and Tuesday. More than 500 delegates are expected from the 218 churches in the district.
Frank Montier, one of the state’s most noted seafood chefs, coming up from Port Lavaca to help the Episcopal ladies with their oyster supper next Friday.
Dr. Rea Finehout and daughter, Mary, among the many Victorians at the Houston Fat Stock Show.
1972
FEB. 1 – A “rough estimate” was presented to City Council in a work session Monday showing that it will take a million dollars or more to complete new street construction and rebuilding of streets projected within the next several years.
Ronnie Tagliabue was presented Monday night with the coveted Sandy Santleben Award at the Victoria Stingaree football banquet.
FEB. 5 – The Victoria University Committee of the Chamber of Commerce was informed Friday that the University of Houston is pursuing plans to establish an upper level branch university on the Victoria College campus, J.D. Moore, president of Victoria College, told the committee that the university’s board of regents has authorized Dr. Philip Hoffman, U. of H. president, at Hoffman’s request, to proceed with plans.
Fire officials placed damage at $6,300 Friday in the aftermath of a late Thursday night fire that gutted portions of two units of the two-story Anna Blackley housing project in the 1100 block of South Cameron Street.
1997
FEB. 2 – Seventh and eighth-graders from Howell and Crain middle schools took top honors at Saturday’s Mathcounts competition. The contest took place at Our Lady of Victory school’s gymnasium. The Howell team — of Kyle Goetz, Patrick Brendel, Tim Engebretson and Ashley Swannack — took first place. Members of Crain Middle School’s second-place team were Andy Rokovich, Joshua Houston, Yoo-Yoo Yeh and Pon-Pon Yeh. Engebretson won the highest individual honor, and Pon-Pon Yeh came in second. The students will advance to the March 22nd state competition in Austin.
FEB. 4 – The historic Old Victoria County Courthouse, once the nerve center of the county’s government, will soon undergo the first steps of a massive project to restore and reopen the unused facility. Commissioners Court on Monday hired Austin architect David Hoffman to design and oversee restoration of the courthouse clock tower. Mary Cox, who chairs the courthouse restoration committee, said scaffolding soon will be hung from the courthouse roof to allow the architect to make designs and workers to restore the slate roof, fix the masonry and make other repairs. Construction on the tower — the first step in the restoration of the 105-year-old courthouse — is scheduled to begin July 1 and be completed in early November, according to Hoffman.
