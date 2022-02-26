1922
MARCH 1 – The rains and freezes of the past several days, instead of dampening the ardor of the “Flowers Instead of Weeds” campaign, has increased the enthusiasm of the members of the organizations taking part in the campaign.
The First Methodist Church is to be congratulated for the successful termination of its tireless effort to secure the parcel of land adjoining the church on the north side. Financial matters were the big obstacle in the way. The lot was purchased from Mrs. B.F. Williams of the Williams Lumber Co. for a consideration of $2,200, comprising 6,900 square feet. Being a corner lot greatly enhanced its value.
MARCH 3 – Work will probably begin on the remodeling of the Southern Pacific Passenger depot the latter part of this month.
The Mistletoe Heart Club met at the hospitable home of Mrs. L.F. Jecker Tuesday afternoon. At the conclusion of the playing it was found that Mrs. Frank Wagner held the highest score in Hearts, and she was awarded the first prize, while Mrs. E.L. Jecker was fortunate winner of the consolation prize and Mrs. Albert Ernst won the booby prize.
1947
FEB. 27 – The Four Keys, Misses Joan Frels, Billie Edgar, Betty Lou Glass and Lillian Miori, getting an invitation to sing at a teachers’ convention at Galveston. They’re sponsored by the Lions Club, you know.
Mary Bowen moving her Merry’s Original Dress Shoppe from the O’Connor Building to 303 West Goodwin Ave.
MARCH 2 – With a county-wide goal of $9,663, and hope for more 100 per cent contributions than ever before, the Victoria County Chapter of the American Red Cross, represented by more than 300 volunteer workers, will launch its annual fund drive in the city Monday.
A.B. Magruder lost a billfold containing a large amount of money as he plowed a field near his new home north of town last week. After searching the rows without success, he recruited John Slaughter. Magruder plowed with the tractor while Slaughter watched the rows; Slaughter plowed while Magruder searched. After some time, the billfold was turned up. “The best crop I’ve had yet,” says Magruder.
1972
FEB. 28 – It was a happy and proud moment at The Victoria Advocate Sunday night. For the first time, a daily edition of The Advocate was printed on its giant, new offset press — the largest offset newspaper press in Texas. It was the climax of a hectic final 10 days that saw a complete transition from production by “hot metal” to photo-composition and offset lithography.
City Council decided in a work session Monday that it will make a final decision at next Monday’s meeting on whether or not to permit self-service gas stations to operate, and from sentiment expressed during the meeting it appears the decision will be “no.”
MARCH 5 – It’s been nine months since the first patients were received at the Kathryn O’Connor Radio Therapy Cobalt Treatment Center at Citizens Memorial Hospital and the “dream” of treating cancer sufferers has now come full cycle. The center, one of the most up-to-date and efficient such facilities outside of a large metropolitan center in Texas, has been serving people from a wide area around Victoria. Patient load now averages 18 persons per day, just about maximum, “but still room for people who need the treatments,” said one of the radio therapists.
1997
FEB. 28 – A program to rid the city of blackbirds and grackles has killed between 75,000 and 100,000 birds, but you probably won’t notice a drop in the population that hangs out at the Victoria Mall.
That’s because the birds that ate the poisoned bait last week were country birds and not city birds.
“We just weren’t able to lure those birds out of Victoria,” said Gary McEwen of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Those grackles seem to spend most of their time feeding inside the city because there’s an abundance of food for them.”
But McEwen said the Agriculture Department hasn’t given up on the effort to get rid of Victoria’s blackbirds and grackles and is already working on another plan.
MARCH 4 – Kids at O’Connor 21st Century Magnet School are reading so well the school has been named one of 16 “model schools” in the United States. Not bad for a school that just a few years ago had the region’s worst scores in reading. The “Model School Designation for Reading Styles” was announced by the National Reading Styles Institute in Syosset, N.Y.
