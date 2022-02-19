1922
FEB. 20 – R.A. McElroy, one of Victoria County’s most progressive farmers, is putting six acres of his land under irrigation at his farm and ranch on the Garcitas in the Inez community. J.D. Jowers, the county agricultural agent, spent Wednesday and Thursday at the McElroy place engineering a terracing job on a part of the farm.
I. Deutser has returned from Dallas and Saint Louis, where he has been purchasing spring and summer stock for the Famous Dry Goods Stores of this city and Kingsville.
FEB. 23 – Prof. and Mrs. V.L. Griffin left today for Chicago, Ill., where Mr. Griffin will attend a national convention of the Superintendents of Public Instruction of the United States.
Southern Pacific Train No. 319, better known as “The Salty,” crashed into a Ford roadster, pushing the automobile into the ditch, this morning about 9:30. The accident occurred at the gradecrossing near the Victoria Milling Co. in the northeastern portion of the city. The occupants of the car, Mrs. J.T. Stafford of this city and J.P. Edwards of Cuero, miraculously escaped death or serious injury.
1947
FEB. 21 – V.E. Atkinson, Victoria’s water superintendent, was elected president of the newly organized waterworks association at a meeting held Thursday night at Cuero. Members are 18 towns in seven counties in this section.
The picture now showing at the El Rancho, “The Mighty McGurk,” was directed by John Waters, who is the husband of the former Miss Fannie Kubecka of Victoria, sister of Mrs. Clara Stuart.
FEB. 24 – Rotarians in Victoria will learn about one or more phases of Boy Scouting tomorrow, when Scoutmaster Ed Pieper brings his assistants and scouts before the Rotary Club for a demonstration in knot tying and first aid. The Scoutmaster and assistant of Troop No. 61, the troop sponsored by the Club, are Desmond Sengle Jr. and Wilbur Seiler.
E.L. Maberry, a newcomer to the links, getting a birdie (one under par) in the eighth hole at the Victoria Country Club Sunday.
1972
FEB. 22 – A number of scheduling changes, including flights to and from San Antonio, have been announced by Texas International Airlines. Jim Lippert, station manager, said Monday that all service will be by 40-passenger Convair 600’s instead of the smaller 15-passenger Beechcraft commuter airliners that are now serving Victoria.
Maj. Xavier R. Fossati, who recently retired after 23 years service with the Texas Army National Guard, was recently awarded the Army Commendation Medal and Texas Medal of Merit in ceremonies at the National Guard Armory.
FEB. 26 – Tom Kinney was named fire chief Friday, filling the position left vacant by the recent death of Fire Chief Casey Jones. Kinney is a former plant safety director at Union Carbide’s Seadrift plant.
There’s going to be a hot time in the old town Saturday when a gang of rough riding, fast shooting outlaws make their stand to help promote the annual Victoria Livestock Show next month. The outlaws, actually members of Victoria Rodeo Association’s newly organized Pistoleros, have decided they are going to have a little fun and the sheriff, Quinn Sullivan, VRA president, has reportedly gone fishing for the weekend.
1997
FEB. 23 – Windchimes clanged during an otherwise quiet wedding ceremony at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Saturday afternoon. Paul Garcia and Ophelia Ramirez, both of Victoria, were married in the store’s garden center. Garcia met Ramirez, a Wal-Mart employee, when she sold him a lawn mower last March. The two were pronounced husband and wife by Justice of the Peace Annie Ramos, and then shared the traditional first dance. Customers dropped by the wedding, and some stood outside and peered in through the garden center gate. Before heading out to the reception, the couple “made a lap” through the store.
FEB. 25 – A 30-year-old Victoria man was admitted to Citizens Medical Center Monday after receiving a severe electrical shock. Fire department officials said the man, whose name was not released, was injured in the kitchen of his apartment in the 1900 block of North Ben Wilson around 11:25 a.m. They said water from upstairs had dripped through a light fixture which had come loose and was hanging from the ceiling. A large puddle of water formed on the floor and the man was shocked when he touched the light switch.
