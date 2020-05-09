1920
MAY 11 – The following named teachers have been selected for the 1921 term of the Victoria schools with an increase in salaries: Prof. V.L. Griffin, superintendent; Miss Edna H. McCormick, principal of the Patti Welder High School; Misses Daisy Coltrane, Leda Mae McCravey, Clydine Pool, Irma D. Fouler, Stella Esny, Willie Bridge, Mrs. W.B. Roberts, Misses Claire Carsner, Nan Proctor, Lillian Menbee, Etna Allen, Helen Steele, Olivia Karbach, Dora Seinhardt, Abbie Pierce, Rigmar Leffland, Pauline Davidson, Annie Goldman and Mrs. Michot.
MAY 13 – The “overall” movement in Victoria seems to have died a natural death. Several citizens, including Mayor I.A. Heath, have stuck to their original intention with a tenacity that excites admiration, but the denim wearers are few and far between and can be counted upon the fingers of either hand. The cry now seems to be, “Wear your old clothes and let your patches be your badge of honor!”
Graduation of the Seventh Grades of the city schools of Victoria will be held tonight at Hauschild’s Opera House. Diplomas will be presented and a short program rendered.
1945
MAY 10 – Mrs. J.O Carpenter, living with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Raichmuth at 1105 Loma Vista, recognized her husband in one of the pictures on display in the building next to Leveridge’s this week. The picture, on display through the courtesy of the Victoria Advocate and Radio Station KVIC, in which Marine Pfc. Carpenter was found, is the one showing Marines “digging in” at Iwo Jima.
MAY 16 – The second infantile paralysis case to be reported here within 24 hours was disclosed today.
The war is definitely not over — even though the fighting on the western front has ceased, Pfc. John T. Hyak, a member of General Patton’s famed Third Army, has emphasized in a letter to Bill Cattan, president of the Just Friends Club of Victoria. Hyak wrote, “We’re hoping to come home for a furlough and then off to the Pacific area to finish the Japs. We beg of you to continue buying War Bonds in order that we may stay home for good. Keep on buying until we have Japan crushed. That’ all we ask of you.”
1970
MAY 12 – Three Victoria youths have been named finalists in the statewide selection of college students for a summer political intern program sponsored by U.S. Rep. George Bush, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. They are Faye Bartula, a student at the University of Texas at Austin; R. Linzie Connally Jr. of Southern Methodist University; and Henry J. Hauschild III of Rice University. On July 6, the interns will begin an intensive six-week program designed to give comprehensive training in campaign research, candidate scheduling, media coverage, and organization from the precinct to the state level.
MAY 14 – The old A. Goldman home, which later became Victoria House Restaurant and now has been torn down to make way for expansion of Victoria Bank and Trust Co., has been preserved on canvas and presented to McNamara-O’Connor Historical and Fine Arts Museum. The paintings, by Mrs. Richard Henderson, were commissioned by Marvin F. Carruth, grandson of Mr. Goldman.
1995
MAY 11 – The first community reception for the new Golden Crescent Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program drew about 80 prospective volunteers and benefactors to the Victoria College Student Center on Wednesday afternoon. CASA is a nonprofit volunteer organization that gives neglected and abused children a voice in court, to make sure they don’t become victims again, this time of a harsh, impersonal system. “If judges had the time to interview everyone involved in a child’s custody case, they surely would,” said Jane Quentan, executive director of Texas CASA. “But the sad truth is they don’t’ have the time and that’s where the CASA volunteer comes in...we become the eyes and the ears of the judge,” Quentan told the crowd. The new program will serve Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Refugio and Victoria counties, all in the 135th Judicial District.
MAY 15 – Dana Gleinser, an administrative assistant in the trust department and an employee since 1983, was named First Victoria National Bank’s employee of the quarter for the first quarter of 1995.
Victoria Student Beth Beams is a spring semester initiate into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society at the University of Texas at Austin. She is the daughter of Jesse and Marilyn Beams.
Placedo SPJST Lodge 97 won the gold award in a 1994 lodge incentive program for membership growth.
