1920
NOV. 15 – The Hewitt Rubber Co., one of the largest and oldest manufacturers of mechanical rubber goods in the world, will soon open a distributing depot in this city, M.H. Stevenson, who has been appointed district manager, said yesterday.
The Thursday afternoon girls’ bridge club met Saturday afternoon with Mrs. H.A. Abshier at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Henderson. There were three tables of players present to enjoy the afternoon playing. The highest score was held by Miss Gertrude Richey.
NOV. 18 – A large crowd met President-elect and Mrs. Warren G. Harding when their train stopped briefly in Bloomington yesterday. They waved “hellos” and “thanks for coming out” from the train’s observation platform.
The Haller Dry Goods Co. is now having installed in the store a completed new basket system, of the latest improved type, J.M. Haller has announced. The installation of this new basket system will enable this big department store to give their customers better and quicker service, he added.
1945
NOV. 16 – Thirty-five Victorians, representing 28 civic organizations, were present for a called meeting Thursday night relative to disposition of the local USO center. Hugh Stanly lead the discussion. The first thing he did was to attempt to answer the question as to whether the city would be able to obtain the USO building and what obstacles were in its way to obtain the equipment that is in the building.
Q.T. Lowman, Texas Ranger stationed here, was the first Victorian reported to have bagged a buck and brought it to town with the opening of the deer season this morning.
NOV. 19 – Fire, which it is believed started in the upholstery, Sunday afternoon destroyed a sedan belonging to August Bayer and seriously damaged the garage of T.R. Smith at 604 North Brownson Street. Mr. and Mrs. Bayer had joined a group of friends in another car to go to the St. Joseph’s church dinner at Inez, leaving their car in the garage at the Smith home. Smith, who was at home, had been in the garage approximately two hours before the fire started to get feed for his chickens.
1970
NOV. 17 – Trail bike riders and other cyclists lost their battle Monday for a bike trail at the city sanitary landfill site on the Guadalupe River south of Constitution Street. City Council vetoed the project over recommendations of its own parks board and those of the Victoria Competition Club, but based the action more on the matter of liability for accidents than noise and dust.
Davy Mitscherling, 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. David Mitscherling of Rt. 5, shot a 145-pound, 10-point buck with a 22-250 rifle at a distance of about 50 yards. He killed it in the Guadalupe River bottom below the Du Pont Plant.
NOV. 21 – Voters of the Victoria Independent School District will go to the polls Saturday to decide the fate of a $2 million bond issue for air-conditioning all the currently non-cooled school buildings in the system. Administration officials emphasize the increased length of the school year, possibility of year-round classes, the expanded summer program and the fact that even jails are air-conditioned.
Tom Chaney recovering in DeTar Hospital after losing round one to a stingray.
1995
NOV. 16 – People driving near Victoria’s middle schools at 1 p.m. today are likely to hear blood-curdling screams. If you don’t smoke, just relax and enjoy the power of those youthful lungs. If you are a smoker, however, take heed. They’re screaming at you. It’s the Great American SmokeScream. Middle school students nationwide will scream out for seven seconds against smoking. It’s the youthful counterpart to today’s 19th annual Great American Smokeout, sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Judith Koonse of the cancer society said they are including 11- to 15-year-olds in this year’s campaign because that’s who cigarette companies are trying to hook to “replace the customers who died from lung cancer.”
NOV. 20 – Tuition at Victoria College could be raised $1 per credit hour if college trustees approve today. The trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the Administration Building board room. College President Jimmy Goodson said the school sets its rate increases at half the amount allowed by the Legislature for tuition hikes at the state’s colleges and universities. Victoria College’s current tuition is $15 per credit hour. With the increase, it will be $16. Goodson said the last Legislature scheduled $2 increases in tuition for the state’s colleges and universities through the year 2000. So a $1 local increase will be recommended each year locally, too.
