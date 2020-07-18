1920
JULY 19 – A merry party spent the weekend at Port O’Connor. It was composed of Misses Julia Fossati, Ethel Schier, Grace Schier, Edna Hauschild, Mae Gillig, Mrs. T.J. Pitman and little son, T.J. Jr., Mrs. Joseph Lucchese, and Misses Pearl Lucchese and Laura Mae Hauschild, accompanied by Messrs. William Meissner of Cuero, T.J. Pitman, E.J. Fossati, I.M. Bettin, Eddie Bundick, W.A. Reuter, G. Lucchese and S.F. Lucchese.
JULY 22 – To the Depine brothers, who reside on their farm across the river about five miles from this city, goes the honor of raising the first bale of 1920 cotton in Victoria County. The bale was ginned this morning and weighs 430 pounds, and was knocked down to Martin O’Connor, after spirited bidding. The Depine brothers received a total of $281.50, the highest price ever paid for a Victoria County bale. This included three-fourths of the premiums collected from citizens of the city, 45 cents per pound for the cotton and $7.50 for the cotton seed.
1945
JULY 20 – It has been announced by the Aloe Cadet Club that there are cadet wives interested in staying with children at night. Arrangements may be made by contacting Mrs. Von Allmen at 113.
There will be approximately 300 new cars available ration free in the San Antonio OPA district of 60 counties, including Victoria County.
JULY 24 – J.D. Moore, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, told Rotarians today at noon of the Chamber’s plans for a bigger and better Victoria. Among other things, he explained the organization’s industrial expansion program, trade attractions program, water transportation developments and other matters of vital interest to Victorians.
1970
JULY 23 – “I always hated to wear the minis. I always felt naked when I was wearing them,” remarked Miss Judy Womack, Miss Wool and Mohair of Texas for 1969-70, in Victoria Wednesday. She went on to say that she likes the midi fashions combined with boots much better.
New officers were installed at a banquet of the Victoria Toastmasters Club Tuesday night. Joe W. Painter was made president.
JULY 25 – City Secretary Richard Hoxworth said Friday he will advertise for bids for demolition of two downtown buildings. Involved are structures owned by E.J. Blackert at 109 N. Liberty and 105 N. Liberty, which have been condemned by Building Inspector Don Fox, Fire Marshal George Sirmon and Dr. J.C. McGuire, city-county health officer.
1995
JULY 21 – The intense summer heat has been keeping water department employees on the run in Victoria this month trying to repair broken water mains. Besides causing low water pressure and sometimes forcing employees to temporarily cut water service to customer, there is a potential one of the breaks could hamper firefighters. Water department Director Jerry James said that hasn’t happened, but it is something his crews have considered when trying to decide which breaks to fix first. James said the city had at least 10 waterline breaks last week and six just through the middle of this week.
JULY 23 – It’s said that music makes the world go around. That’s why the Greater Victoria Area Chamber of Commerce has developed a new music festival it says will draw thousands from all over Texas to Victoria. Some Victoria residents may have already seen the billboards going up around the city promoting Music Fest ‘95. The event will span three days and be divided into “Rock ‘n’ Roll Friday,” “Country Saturday” and “Tejano Sunday.” Music Fest ‘95 will have people rocking around the clock on the Victoria Community Center grounds Aug. 4, 5 and 6. The ticket admission price for all three days is $10 per person. One-day admission tickets are $5 each and children 12 and younger get in free. Chamber president Bob Martin said the event will be “a family affair,” will give local organizations an opportunity to raise funds, and will boost tourism in Victoria. “The big picture is to bring people to Victoria and generate more recognition for Victoria,” said Warren Weed, the chamber’s chairman-elect.
