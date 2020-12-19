1920
DEC. 20 – Overton and Robert Daniel, students of Southwestern University at Georgetown, Texas, arrived in the city Saturday and will remain here throughout the Christmas holidays.
Miss Louise Welder, who is attending Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio, arrived in this city Saturday afternoon and will spend the holidays at her home here.
DEC. 23 – Miss Virgie Leavitt, home demonstration agent for Victoria County, has resigned her position and left the early part of the week for her home in Pearsall, where she will spend the holidays. She will go to Alice to become the county home demonstration agent in Jim Wells County.
J.H. Stoltzfus, secretary-manager of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, has been named new national counselor of the Victoria Chamber to represent it in the Chamber of Commerce of the United States.
M.D. Stoner returned last night from Baytown, near Goose Creek, where he has been working for a large oil corporation.
1945
DEC. 21 – If you need a certificate for a new tire and know that the local tire panel has approved a certificate for you — just forget it. The local OPA office today was flooded with requests for tire certificates by Victorians who wanted “to get in under the wire,” before Jan. 1, when tire rationing will end.
City Fire Marshall Preston Salziger is a lot like a sailor on a holiday, except that he goes to fires on his day off. The other day he was off — and attended two fires.
DEC. 24 – Funeral services were held this afternoon from the Muske Funeral Home Chapel and from the Trinity Lutheran Church for Eugene August Vogt, 67, native Victorian who died in Austin Sunday. Rev. J.M. Schedler officiated.
Outstanding recognition of the efficiency of the Victoria city-county Gulf Health Department setup was given the local system recently by The Houston Press. When the state health department recommended to Houston and Harris County that it set up a centralized system such as employed in Victoria, The Press wrote E.I. Stahala, managing editor of The Advocate, for an article on the local setup.
1970
DEC. 22 – Victoria Planning Commission, in a special called meeting, approved a proposed trailer park across from Victoria Community Center and a combination office-warehouse building for Elder Inc. in the 200 block of Sam Houston Drive.
Winter officially makes its appearance Tuesday, but it is doubtful that area residents will notice it. They might, in fact, think it’s the beginning of spring instead. The weather station recorded a high of 81 degrees Monday.
DEC. 26 – Dance, Saturday, December 26, Maeker’s Place. Music by Lone Star Rhythm Aces.
Dance, Sunday, December 27, Schroeder Hall. Music by The Kustoms.
Entertainment right between the eyes. John Wayne in “Rio Lobo,” El Rancho Theatre.
A youth emphasis service will be conducted at the Second Baptist Church Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a youth fellowship following the Saturday night service.
1995
DEC. 20 – New 70 mph speed limit signs went up in Victoria Tuesday and state police warned that higher speeds and the upcoming holiday weekend may be a deadly combination. Last year, the Department of Public Safety anticipated 25 traffic deaths for the three-day Christmas weekend and 32 people died in traffic accidents. This year, 35 people are expected to die on Texas roads, Safety Education Trooper Gerald Bryant said Tuesday. “We do anticipate it going up, and the only real change between last year and this year is the speed limit,” he said.
DEC. 25 – Allowing time in his schedule to participate in next year’s Christmas parade in Victoria will be written into Gene Talkington’s next contract — his Santa clause. Talkington, who can be spotted around Victoria all year long resplendent in his long, white beard and hair and red shirt, has been putting on the Santa suit for four years. His natural likeness to how folks imagine jolly old St. Nick to look put him in demand this year all the way up in Long Island, N.Y. He was hired by Cherry Hill Photo Enterprises of Cherry Hill, N.J., to be Santa Claus for 36 days at a Long Island mall. Parents pay Cherry Hill Photo to take their children’s snapshots with Santa. Talkington, who left Victoria on Nov. 16 and will return home today, got the gig after he met someone in Houston whose cousin worked for Cherry Hill Photo.
