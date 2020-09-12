1920
SEPT. 13 – Since the Victoria Baseball Club has disbanded and the Texas League finished its schedule yesterday, the usual baseball discussions which take place on Fletcher’s Corner have been confined to the close major league races and the prodigious hitting of one “Babe” Ruth. The arguments were hot and vehement at times and frequently it was necessary to produce statistics in order to back up assertions.
Arthur Harding left yesterday afternoon for College Station, where he will re-enter Agriculture and Mechanical College of Texas. He will be a member of the junior class.
SEPT. 17 – The offer made by the Guadalupe Valley Oil Company to help raise enough money to drill the Santa Claus No. 1 to a depth of 4,000 feet if necessary is beginning to excite great interest. The company is giving everyone who purchases $25 worth of stock an opportunity to participate in the distribution of leases and stock valued at nearly $5,000.
C.J. Fossati returned yesterday afternoon from a short business trip to McAllen and Donna, in the Brownsville Valley.
1945
SEPT. 14 – Plans for the greatest in the long series of annual Lions Club carnivals advanced rapidly today as carnival date — September 22 — approaches and members of the club completed preliminary preparations for the event. Proceeds of the carnival, which will be staged on the west side of DeLeon Plaza, are earmarked for promotion and financing of the Music Festival which, after a lapse of several years, will be re-established next spring. The club has assumed full sponsorship of the festival, which in the past was one of the town’s greatest civic attractions.
SEPT. 18 – Claude Henry Hill Jr., S2/c of Victoria, and Williard Owen Vans, water tender first class, of Telferner, aboard the heavy cruiser USS Portland, witnessed the surrender of 130,000 Japanese on September 2. In a letter to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Claude H. Hill Sr. of 505 W. Brazos, Seaman Hill described the entire surrender proceedings.
Pfc. Albert Buckert Jr., with the 8th Calvary, is now part of the occupational forces in the heart of Japan. He hopes to be home within six months with his family, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin L. Buckert, who live on Route 1.
1970
SEPT. 16 – Gasoline prices dipped as low as 24.9 cents per gallon Tuesday as a price war continued in Victoria.
United Transportation Union Chapter 963 removed its pickets from locations at the local Southern Pacific switching yards at 5 p.m. Tuesday and trains were scheduled to be operating again Tuesday night. Six incoming and outgoing freight trains were affected by the short-lived strike.
A series of before-the-game suppers is planned by the Improvement Guild and the Women of the Church of St. Francis Episcopal Church. Football fans are invited to bring the family to supper at the Parish Hall before the game.
SEPT. 19 – The Gulf Bend Center is facing a growing number of patients with little increase in funds. The number of children handled annually at the children’s center has increased from 258 to 402 cases since 1967. The Mental Health-Mental Retardation Center has had 285 cases since opening in January this year.
1995
SEPT. 15 – Shrimper Joe Perez thought his net felt a little heavy when he began to reel it up. He was right. He pulled in the net and a live 500-pound World War II bomb tumbled onto the deck of his boat, the Lady Geneva. Perez and his crew had already been in the Gulf of Mexico three days, and rather than stop work, they spent 14 more days chasing shrimp with the gigantic explosive lashed to the deck and rail. When the shrimpers finally pulled into port Wednesday, ordinance experts from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio carted the bomb to a remote spot at old Camp Hulen and detonated it about 10:30 p.m., rattling windows in houses for miles around.
SEPT. 19 – As many as 1,700 corporate competitors could take the field today for the March of Athletes, the ceremonial opening of the 10th annual Corporate Cup games. The march, featuring members of the 35 company-sponsored teams competing in the Olympics-style games, begins at 6 p.m. today at the Victoria Community Center. Over the next two weeks, the teams will race, swim, cycle and otherwise test their athletic prowess in a competition designed to boost employee/employer relations, promote community involvement and increase health and fitness awareness. The winning team in each of the competition’s three divisions will capture for their corporate mantles a 40-inch silver-plated loving cup to be awarded in closing ceremonies at DeLeon Plaza at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 by state Comptroller John Sharp and Jill Schlein, Miss Victoria 1995.
