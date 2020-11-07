1920
NOV. 8 – Complete figures from the 29 voting precincts in Victoria County reveal some very interesting facts. Senator Warren G. Harding carried the county by 109 votes over the Democratic candidate, Gov. James M. Cox. The Black and Tan party polled 66 votes, while the American Party received only 16 votes from the 29 precincts.
Misses Fannie Kubecka and Ethel and Grace Schier, accompanied by Willard Fimble and A.B. Alexander, motored to Cuero yesterday afternoon.
NOV. 11 – Victoria will be closed today to fittingly celebrate Armistice Day. It is a fact worthy of mention that the business men of Victoria are always ready to close their places of business on an occasion of this kind.
Gasoline this morning took another two cent drop, and is now selling for 28 cents. This will prove to be glad news for the Victoria motorists, who are patiently waiting for the stuff to get back to prewar prices.
1945
NOV. 9 – Victoria’s Ministerial Alliance, composed of pastors of all the churches of the city, resolved yesterday to celebrate Thanksgiving Day on the traditional last Thursday in November, thereby setting their day of worship around November 29 rather than the nationally, state and locally set day of November 22.
Oscar Vogt, a Victoria Junior College sophomore, was chosen by a vote of the faculty to attend Lions Club meetings for a period of six weeks.
Sgt. Jack Little presented a very interesting program on the organ at a meeting of the Junior Music Club Tuesday evening at Trinity Lutheran Church.
NOV. 12 – The thief or thieves who broke into the Victoria Country Club sometime Sunday night or early this morning won’t have to worry about a supply of clothing this winter — or choice sirloin steaks. Fred Baker, club manager, reported the loss of approximately $400 in clothing, $16 in cash, several cartons of cigarettes and between 40 and 50 pounds of frozen sirloin steaks.
1970
NOV. 10 – After 20 years in the furniture business in Victoria as Wig’s Furniture Co., G.L. Wigington relinquished ownership in the firm to Wayne Stimson, member of a long established retail furniture firm. Stimson, until his recent move to Victoria, managed Stimson Furniture Co. at Cuero. Other stores include Karnes City and Yorktown, with headquarters at Kenedy.
NOV. 13 – Dan R. Coleman was installed Thursday night as president of the Home Builders Association of Victoria and was also presented the “Builder of the Year” award during the association’s annual awards and installation banquet at Holiday Inn.
Moe Moehrig is back home Thursday with two mule deer weighing over 200 pounds apiece which he bagged on a hunting trip to Idaho.
1995
NOV. 8 – The population and overall health of bald eagles, black-bellied whistling ducks and bullfrogs are part of the production plans at Du Pont’s Victoria plant. A comprehensive program that includes a cavity nesting bird project, a prairie restoration program, the maintenance of watering holes and food plots and environmental education projects earned Du Pont’s Victoria plant the Wildlife Habitat of the Year Award. The award, which recognizes excellence and vision in the creation of a wildlife habitat program, was presented Thursday night during the Wildlife Habitat Council’s seventh annual symposium, “Wildlife, Environment & Business” held in Washington, D.C.
NOV. 14 – Victoria College was born in 1925 with 51 students meeting for classes on the third floor of Patti Welder High School. This year, as the college celebrates its 70th anniversary, its enrollment is nearing 4,000. The anniversary will be commemorated with a reception and open house at 9 a.m. today in the Victoria College Student Center. After the reception, a program featuring college President Jimmy Goodson, former faculty members and former and current students will be conducted, followed by self-guided tours of the campus. From those first rooms at Patti Welder, the college now has 18 buildings spread across the 40-acre campus on Red River Street that has been its home since 1949.
