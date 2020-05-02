1920
MAY 4 – Lt. G.P. Fortellot and Lt. M. Arnes of Kelly Field near San Antonio gave exhibitions of wonderful flying, including loop the loops, spins and other hair raising stunts before alighting at the Aviation Field near Patti Welder High School.
Clarence Walters, manager of the local Chamber of Commerce, returned Sunday afternoon from Atlantic City, N.J., where he attended the meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of the United States.
MAY 8 – Jeff Davis Highway, which was projected some five or six years ago and was to have been routed via Victoria, Lamar and Rockport, etc. to Corpus Christi and the Rio Grande Valley, is being revived now and actual work has already started on it.
Dr. S.E. McCulley has purchased the Coffey home on West Richey Street, Victoria Heights.
1945
MAY 5 – Distribution of pineapples, ordered through the Victoria County Home Demonstration Office, will be made here Saturday, it was announced today. Orders placed through various home demonstration clubs will be taken care of Saturday at the Zac Lentz Food Market on East Rio Grande.
In the Trice Grocery advertisement Thursday, marmalade was shown to cost 10 cents; give the store 7 cents and you can have it.
MAY 6 – Sgt. Charley Weaver, with the engineers at Ft. Belvoir, Va., and son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Weaver, 103 S. Glass, was one of the honor guard for the late President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Here’s a new angle on “why the kitchen isn’t clean.” Health authorities told a local cafe man to clean up his kitchen one night or be faced with charges. The cafe operator assured the inspectors he would have it spic and span for their inspection bright and early the next morning. The next morning came around and health men found the manager walking and talking. “Did you fellows see a case of beer in here yesterday?” the manager asked. Both men said they had. “Well, the d- — help drank it up,” they were told. “In fact, they drank so much beer they haven’t been able to clean the kitchen.” The kitchen was cleaned up that morning.
1970
MAY 3 – An era in Victoria education comes to a close this month as the Brothers of Mary bid farewell to St. Joseph School after 64 continuous years of service here. When the school’s doors open for the fall term, the teaching brothers of the Society of Mary, who have influenced three generations of Victoria students, will be long gone. In their place will be a coeducational system brought about by a merger with Nazareth Academy to save century-old St. Joseph. Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament will operate the school.
MAY 9 – A prominent New York pathologist told area physicians in the Inter-County Clinical Society Friday at Victoria Country Club that an autopsy should be performed any time there are unusual and questionable circumstances in a death. The case of Mary Jo Kopechne, for instance, is an excellent example of what can happen when an autopsy is not performed, Dr. Milton Helpern said.
1995
MAY 5 – The Victoria Vipers will make their Texas Professional Spring Football League home debut Saturday at 4 p.m. at Patti Welder Stadium. The Vipers (0-2) will take on the newly-formed North Houston Raiders. The Vipers opened the season with a 43-6 loss to the Corpus Christi Karankawas before dropping a 19-13 decision to the Laredo Thunderbirds last weekend. Tickets are $6 and are available at the Downtown Bar & Grill, Tejas Cafe and Chelsea Street Pub.
MAY 7 – Daphne Bowen-Zuniga, executive director of the Mid-Coast Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, recently was appointed to serve on the Statewide Advisory Council for the Texas Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse. Also, Bowen-Zuniga was asked to be part of a rural task force committee developed by TCADA to identify barriers rural communities face in receiving services.
Gabriel Esteban, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Houston-Victoria, served as program chair at the Business and Health Administration Association conference in Chicago in March. He also was a panel member at a presentation titled “Compassion vs. Competition in the Health Care Industry” at the conference.
