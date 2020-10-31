1920
NOV. 1 – Halloween passed off quietly in our city and no material damage was done. The younger children amused themselves by dressing up as “spooks” and “ghosts,” while the older ones were out after gates and other movable objects such as porch chairs, benches and, in fact, everything that was not nailed down.
NOV. 4 – Professor Virgil Griffin has announced that beginning next week the Texas Compulsory School Law will be rigidly enforced in the Victoria Independent School District.
According to a report received by The Advocate from New York City, the Republicans will control the next Senate.
1945
NOV. 3 – Atzenhoffer Chevrolet Co. of Victoria will stage the showing of the 1946 Chevrolet passenger car, the first new models introduced by Chevrolet since 1941, in elaborate fashion tomorrow morning and is looking forward to accommodating the large crowds expected. E.L. Atzenhoffer says details of the new Chevrolet cannot be revealed today.
While Victoria’s Victory Loan lags, some 32,000 American servicemen — some of them Victoria’s own — sit on the island of Guam waiting to be shipped home. Victoria youths, too, are returning to government hospitals, where skilled surgeons endeavor to correct the misfortunes that every war brings. Money raised during the Victory Loan drive is to be used in returning servicemen home from overseas and in seeing that those who are placed in hospitals are given the finest treatment.
NOV. 5 – Truman Belcher, operator of the city bus service, will present to the city council tonight a written request for the granting of a charter to operate his buses throughout the city. The final say of the granting of a franchise does not rest with the members of the city government, but with the people of the city of Victoria.
1970
NOV. 2 – A long-sought-after hog, from a domestic strain that had long gone wild, was killed by three youths, all grandsons of Mrs. Manley Williams, early Sunday on the X Bar X Ranch off the Cuero highway. The animal is believed to have lived in the river bottoms for years. Rick Goodman finished the animal with a .270, at about 350 yards. He is the son of Lt. Col. and Mrs. Joe Mendenhall of Hahn, Germany. The other two youths are Steve and Mike Canion, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Canion, 805 Mistletoe.
NOV. 6 – Bands, floats, marching groups, cars, commercial and other entries are being solicited by Victoria Jaycees for a Christmas parade scheduled for December 5 in downtown Victoria. Larry McNiel, Jacee parade chairman, said that a grand prize will be awarded the best entry.
Debra Beck, a sophomore at Victoria College, has been elected president of the Gavel Club, a campus organization promoting interest in speech and the dramatic arts. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Beck of Salem road.
1995
NOV. 1 – When the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is trucked away from Vitoria after its three-day stay for Veterans Day, a 250-foot-long painting now being created as a backdrop for the “Traveling Wall” will go with it. The backdrop, a recreation of the Washington, D.C., skyline surrounding the Vietnam memorial, is being painted by volunteers working with the Cultural Council of Victoria and the disabled American Veterans. “We’ll donate the backdrop” to San Antonio’s American G.I. Forum National Veterans Outreach Program, which oversees the traveling memorial, said Luther Boysen of the DAV. “It’ll travel the western U.S. with the wall.” The 5-foot-tall backdrop “will add a lot to commemorate our fallen heroes, especially for those who are not able to go to Washington, D.C.,” said G.I Forum spokesman Ignacio Leija. “I really take my hat off to the veterans and the community” of Victoria.
NOV. 7 – National Public Radio personality Carl Kasell will travel to South Texas to help raise funds to support Victoria’s public radio station KVRT. Kasell, a newscaster for NPR’s “Morning Edition,” will speak at a dinner Nov. 14 hosted by the Cultural Council of Victoria and South Texas Public Broadcasting System. The event, called the “Magic of News” dinner, will be held at 6 p.m. in the Victoria College Student Center. The public is invited. Tickets are $25 a person and are available at the Cultural Council of Victoria offices at 700 Main St. After dinner, a mini-auction conducted by former City Councilman Gary Breech will feature five hand-painted chairs painted by Nancy Bandy, Suzan Maib-Campbell, Clara Newby and Rey Gaytan. Kasell, an amateur magician, will address the audience at the “Magic of News” dinner following the auction.
