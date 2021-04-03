1921
APRIL 4 – Miss Elizabeth Nicholson, the young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Nicholson of this city, is establishing quite a reputation for herself in this city and Houston with her superb piano playing.
T.J. Pitman left Sunday for Beaumont, to which city he has been summoned for the purpose of testifying in a federal court case in which he is an important witness.
APRIL 8 – All musicians are requested to be present at the Chamber of Commerce to organize a band, with former members of the Victoria Municipal Band particularly invited. Sam Fimble Jr. is band master.
A street dance sponsored by the Victoria Fire Department will be held Wednesday night on West Constitution Street, on the south side of the Public Square, E.J. Fossati, committee chairman, has announced.
J.D. Jowers, new agricultural agent, is doing everything he can to encourage more hog production in the county.
1946
APRIL 5 – Three women, high in American banking circles, were visitors here today and had words of praise for Victoria and its banking institutions. One of the women, Mrs. Alfred I. DuPont of the Florida National chain of banks, declared that the drive from Austin to Houston and to Victoria was most impressive to her. The scenic beauty along the highways, she said, was enough to fill the heart. She was hopeful of getting some bluebonnet and Indian pinks seed to take home.
Two men from the Department of Agriculture, Division of Entomology, were in Victoria Thursday inspecting possible sites for the establishment here of a regional research laboratory. The laboratory would be devoted to research in external diseases affecting man and animals.
APRIL 9 – Stressing the necessity for raising the standards of education, William Offer, board president of the Victoria Independent School District, was the principal speaker at the regular weekly meeting of the Victoria Rotary Club. “Unless we in Texas, including Victoria, raise our educational standards, we might find our school systems being taken over by the federal government,” Offer said.
W.C. Erwin, commander of the local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, wired the War Department demanding an investigation of the recent surplus property sales at Aloe and Foster Fields. “What we want to find out is which individuals or firms are using eligible priority organizations to undermine the local veterans preference.”
1971
APRIL 6 – Construction has started on the Victoria Boys’ Club swimming pool at 800 E. Pine St., according to Mrs. James Blair, president.
A planning session for the third annual International Food Fair benefit for the HEAR Foundation will be held Wednesday at Commercial Bank, according to Mrs. Melvin Lack, chairman.
Mrs. Carole Sowa, the former Carole Ann Baass, was recognized by many Victorians doing commercials on San Antonio television stations.
APRIL 10 – A five-piece, 14,000-pound life-saving monster arrived at Citizens Memorial Hospital this week and when assembled will provide a long-awaited glimmer of hope to persons suffering from cancer. The new cobalt treatment equipment will be installed in the newly completed cobalt therapy section of the hospital, built especially for the treatment equipment that was manufactured for General Electric by Atomic Energy of Canada, Ltd. Mrs. Lee Swickheimer, hospital administrator, said the assembly work will begin immediately.
1996
APRIL 7 – For the 26th consecutive year Charlie Faupel hosted a big Easter egg hunt at his ranch on the outskirts of Victoria. “It makes me feel good,” Faupel said, when asked why he does it every year. He estimated that this year’s hunt drew about 2,000 people, less than in previous years, but he was just glad that the whole event wasn’t washed out by predicted rains. Even though this is the 26th consecutive hunt, there has actually been a hunt at the ranch on and off for about 60 years. Faupel started it when he wasn’t much older than some of the hunters for four or five of his neighbor’s children. Then the crowd grew to about 20, then 200, and in later years he’s had as many as 3,000 people come to the hunt. To get ready for the hunt, folks at the ranch boiled and decorated 5,400 eggs. They filled 400 plastic eggs with prizes.
APRIL 8 – Victoria artist Margaret McLaughlin will have her art — water media and mixed media-collage works — displayed April 15-26 in the One O’Connor Plaza lobby, and during May at Citizens Medical Center. McLaughlin is a member of the Victoria Art League.
Barbara Burkett was named Citizens Medical Center’s artist of the month for April. Her watercolors will be on display this month at the hospital. Her paintings and drawings may be found in collections throughout the United States and abroad. She has exhibited her works in area and national shows and received many awards.
