1921
DEC. 12 – I.M. Bettin returned to Kingsville yesterday afternoon after a short weekend visit with his mother, Mrs. Max Bettin. The young man states that Kingsville is a pretty nice town, but old Victoria is the best of all.
The sale of Red Cross Christmas Seals in the schools opens today. Father P.B. Feeney, Miss Blanche Crutzinger and Professor V.L. Griffin are the committee in charge of town and country schools.
DEC. 15 – A postal card from the Rev. Louis A. Parker arrived in this city Monday from Bucharest, Rumania. He filled the pulpit at Trinity Episcopal Church for more than a year, and is now detailed to relief work in the Near East.
Company No. 4 of the Victoria Fire Department elected the following officers last Tuesday evening: W.A. Miller, president; H.J. Krehmeier, vice-president; E.L. Atzenhoffer, secretary; E.C. Vogt, assistant secretary; J.C. Bianchi, treasurer.
1946
DEC. 13 – An unsuccessful attempt was made to enter the Martin Service Station and Grocery Store, 903 East Goodwin Ave., police were informed early this morning. R.J. Martin, owner, told Assistant Chief Earl Gannon he found the front door lock had been pried partly open.
Mrs. W.R. Muske catching the largest trout (three and a half pounds) while fishing with her husband and Peter Lantermo Thursday. The party caught 132 fish weighing around 200 pounds.
DEC. 18 – The Future Homemakers of America entertained the Future Farmers of America with a Christmas party Monday evening in the homemaking department of Patti Welder High School.
The public is invited to the annual all-school Christmas pageant at Smith-Fischer Hall tonight, program chairman O.C. Stroman said today. More than 350 students from every public school in the city will present the program, with music furnished by the choral groups and the high school band.
Mrs. J.F. Steele getting the downtown shoppers in the holiday mood with Christmas carols over a loudspeaker at her jewelry store.
1971
DEC. 14 – Computerization in various fields of county operations, mainly in the county tax office, took up most of the discussion time Monday at the Victoria County Commissioners Court’s last regular meeting for 1971. Western Data Services submitted a proposal for the handling of all of the county’s voter registration lists at an estimated cost of $3,105 per year. This is based on an estimate of 23,000 Victoria County voters. It came to light in the discussion that no delinquent tax lists have been prepared for the county since 1965, with the law requiring that these lists be compiled at least once every two years.
DEC. 16 – Huffing and puffing over hill and over dale and down the macadam trail came Mark Klotzman Wednesday on a 125.2 mile pump from Austin to Victoria. Mark, a sophomore at the University of Texas, decided he’d peddle his bicycle home for the Christmas holidays. He said he wanted to make the trip on the two-wheeler for adventure, and because he was a little shy on gasoline money. Starting out at 6:30 a.m., he arrived home just before dark.
1996
DEC. 16 – The Colony Creek Home Builders Association of Victoria is offering a $100 reward for the return of a 6-foot tall wooden Santa Claus that was taken from the entrance of the Colony Creek subdivision Saturday morning. Monroe Rieger, vice president of the home builders association, said the painted Santa Claus, dressed like a golfer, was wearing a red sweater and plaid knickers, and was holding a golf club. The incident occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
DEC. 17 – Victoria residents were rushing Monday to prepare for an icy blast of air from Canada that’s threatening to plunge temperatures into the 20s and possibly bring snow. The cold front is expected to arrive around mid-day today, bringing steady winds of 20 to 30 mph and a sharp drop in temperature. “Of course, the big thing will be the temperatures,” said Steve Smart of the National Weather Service. “By noon it will breaching into the 50s to near 60. Once the front moves through, it will rapidly drop into the 40s.” The mercury is expected to continue to fall tonight, bottoming out at about 30 degrees. It’s expected to recover only to the mid-30s for a high Wednesday. Smart said there also will be a 20 percent chance of snow Wednesday, although the precipitation could fall as mix of cold rain, ice pellets and snow. He said weather forecasters are uncertain exactly what to expect.
