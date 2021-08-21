1921
AUG. 23 – Miss Kate LaPrade, county clerk, has advised The Advocate that she has received the hunting licenses for the 1921 season. The grand rush is expected to start at any minute.
C.R. Holland, manager of the Victoria baseball team, said yesterday that it has been decided to continue to play baseball in this city until the cold weather sets in.
The Stevenson Tire Co. is selling 30 x 3 1/2 casings as special for Saturday only, August 20, at $8.55. This is an opportunity to get your Ford shod at very little cost.
AUG. 28 – Mrs. Ben Meyer, and bright little son, Roy, leave today for Cuero to visit relatives.
Another monstrous African lion is reported to have been seen loose and alive on Texas soil. This monarch of the forest, the king of all beasts, was last seen near Goliad no later than last Sunday, Aug. 21. At that it was spied as it was creeping upon a grown cow, but the noise of the car in which the party was riding frightened the ferocious animal away. No less than a half dozen lions have been seen in the last six months in South Texas — or else this huge beast has been seen on a half dozen different occasions.
1946
AUG. 24 – Pretty 17-year-old Patsy O’Sullivan, chosen Friday night as Victoria Air Queen, now looks forward to an air trip to Harlingen for the Texas Air Day September 7 and 8, when she will compete for the title of Miss Texas Air Day Queen.
If you stand at one end of the switchboard in the Victoria office of the Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., you will be around 31 very busy young women, each seated before a “position” consisting of several hundred almost continuously blinking red, white and green lights. Mrs. Ella Hunter, who soon will complete her 34th year in the telephone company’s employ, said the local switchboard receives approximately 33,000 local calls daily.
AUG. 26 – George Totah surprised everyone by having an automobile loaded with goodies inside his Snack Shop at the opening this morning. How in the devil did he get the thing in there?
Enrollment continued today for the Day School to be operated here this year by the First Presbyterian Church. The limited enrollment will be for pre-school and first grade pupils. Miss Lucy Mackrell is the principal. The school will be fully accredited by the State Board of Education.
The walls and ceiling of Rip’s Cafe on Port Lavaca Drive were damaged this morning by a blaze that started in the kitchen.
1971
AUG. 22 – Citizens Memorial Hospital is taking another step forward in the field of medical science with construction of a special vascular studies room at the west end of the building.
One member of the VISD faculty will carry a souvenir of Rome into the classroom Monday when she greets her first class of the school year. Miss Dicki Lou Alston, beginning her first year as a teacher in the VISD, suffered a broken ankle when she made her escape from a burning bus near Rome last July 27.
AUG. 25 – Old No. 771 is getting its face lifted. Victoria Jayceettes announced Tuesday that work has begun on sprucing up the big locomotive at its resting place in Memorial Park. Victoria Sandblasting has donated its services, and paint for the project is being furnished by DuPont. Several months ago there were a number of complaints that the railroad relic is being allowed to deteriorate. Some 55 seventh graders from one school wrote letters to the editor complaining about the engine’s condition. The Jayceettes accepted the challenge.
1996
AUG. 22 – Underwater archaeologists will soon begin excavating La Salle’s ship the Belle from Matagorda Bay. After nearly 18 months of studying the site and constructing an eight-sided cofferdam, the crew of about 20 will get their first good look at the 4,000 square-foot site on Monday. That’s when the water is expected to be completely drained from around the ship. Toni Carrell, a marine archaeologist working with Texas Historical Commission, said she feels the discovery and excavation will answer historians’ questions about the era when the Belle ran aground searching for the mouth of the Mississippi River.
AUG. 27 – The 1996 School Night for Scouting will be held 7 p.m. tonight at most elementary schools in Victoria, Port Lavaca, Goliad and Inez. Co-chairmen for this year’s event are Victoria County Sheriff Mike Ratcliff and Victoria Independent School District Superintendent Bob Brezina. Scouting is for boys in grades 1-12 who are interested in outdoor fun and adventures.
The Victoria doubles team of Dustin Balfanz and Pablo Lopez made it to the doubles final of the TAAF 16-under division before losing 6-1, 6-3 to a duo from Lubbock. Balfanz and Lopez, both sophomores at Stroman High, had went 2-1 at the tournament to place second in the event held July 25-26 in Waco. Balfanz and Lopez played on the Raiders’ junior varsity as freshmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.