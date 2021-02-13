1921
FEB. 15 – Gasoline prices have dropped again. The plunge this time was two cents per gallon, with the fluid now selling for 23 cents per gallon.
A large crowd of friends and relatives gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Lassmann Sunday to honor him on his birthday.
FEB. 17 – The John H. Regan Auxiliary of the Children of the Confederacy held election of officers and the ballot returns were as follows: J.V. Carroll Jr., president; Miss Mary O’Connor, vice president; Miss Mary Margaret Pickering, treasurer and lecturer; and Miss Margaret Bishop, registrar.
Mrs. W.C. Rucker returned last night from an extended business visit to St. Louis and New York City and other northern and eastern markets, where she has purchased large and varied stocks of ladies’ ready-to-wear goods for the Haller Dry Good Company of this city.
1946
FEB. 16 – The telephone rang at the home of George H. French a few nights ago. It was Jake Hehn calling from Chicago. He just wanted to talk to Mr. French, former publisher of The Advocate, with whom Hehn had worked as a printer back in 1903. It was the first contact the two men had had with each other since that time. Hehn said he now owned a fine home and a modern printing plant in Chicago. He said he would like to subscribe to the Victoria paper. The two talked about 15 minutes. A few nights later, the phone rang. That’s right, it was Mr. Hehn again. He was not receiving his paper.
FEB. 18 – Capt. Willard Levin of Eglin Field, Fla., writes to straighten out the confusion created in his mind by a recent photo carried in this paper wherein a veteran wished to place a bet on the results of the atomic bomb tests in the Pacific. As we interpret the wager, Harry Kraus will put up one dollar to anyone’s $50 that the aircraft carrier Independence will not be destroyed in the A-bomb tests in May.
Taking pictures is a hobby that practically went out of date during the war, but now you can make up for lost time. Get your film from Krueger Drug Store, 112 S. Main, phone 54.
1971
FEB. 14 – Susie Innocenti, 14-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Innocenti of Victoria, took the top trophy at the conclusion of the week-long Six Flags Trail Ride that ended at the San Antonio Stock Show parade Friday. Susie won her trophy for excellence in riding.
Charles E. Mosier of 706 E. Polk has been named editor of the Jolly Roger, campus newspaper at Victoria College, according to C.F. Schneider, director of publications.
FEB. 19 – Most Victoria girls are “pretty, but I don’t like their makeup,” said Mohammed El-byad, American Field Service student from Morocco, who spent the week with the Jack Buttram family.
Winners of the Boy and Girl Award of the Month at Stroman High School were honored by the Victoria Exchange Club. Honored were Jean Campbell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert B. Campbell of 3112 Flamingo, and Gregory D. Blackley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Blackley of Rt. 5, Box 101.
1996
FEB. 14 – LeOlive Rogge surveyed the crowd at Victoria’s Plaza Club and invited all who served on the Cultural Council of Victoria’s board of directors to stand and be recognized. A dozen or so people rose and were greeted with applause. Rogge, the council’s executive director, then asked everyone else who had ever helped the council with any event, in any manner, to do the same. They did, leaving only a handful of people seated. “I want to thank you all because you’ve made it possible for me to make a difference, and so I accept on behalf of you all,” said Rogge, who moments before was given the University of Houston-Victoria’s “People Who Make a Difference” award by UHV President Karen Haynes.
FEB. 20 – The Victoria High Lady Stings held off a last-inning rally by Stroman to take a 12-10 win Monday at the Vine Street girls field. Victoria (3-1) took a 12-6 lead into the final inning but Stroman (0-3) made it close with four runs. Stroman’s Elizabeth Johnson ignited the rally with a leadoff solo homer. Nichole Delgado tripled and scored on a single by losing pitcher Amanda Shedd. Valerie Sienkiewicz reached on a walk and both runners moved up on a ground out by Valerie Gonzales. Shedd and Sienkiewicz later scored on a single by Tracy Sproles.
