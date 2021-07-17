1921
JULY 18 – Charles L. Grunder and family left today for Corpus Christi, where the family will enjoy an outing while Grunder attends a meeting of the South Texas Compress Association convening there.
J.M. Haller left Saturday for New York and other points in the east. Mr. Haller goes east for the purpose of making purchases for the fall and winter stock of the Haller Dry Goods Company.
JULY 21 – Charles Beck, retired Victoria County farmer, was painfully injured yesterday afternoon near the Delaware Hotel when he became overbalanced when getting into his surrey. The horse, hitched to the surrey, started going forward at the same time that Mr. Beck became overbalanced, and he fell to the pavement, where he was kicked in the head by the horse. He was treated in the office of Dr. J.L. Smith.
Twenty-one Victoria Scouts left this morning for a 10-day outing at Port O’Connor. A truck and a touring car were provided for transporting the boys and their camping paraphernalia.
1946
JULY 19 – The York Oil Company this afternoon for the fifth consecutive year has purchased Victoria County’s first bale of cotton. Fifty cents per pound for the 480 pound bale was paid at the auction at DeLeon Plaza. The market price is 35 cents. The bale was grown by Pete Salazar. York said a total of $150 already has been contributed by local merchants for the grower of the first bale.
The day of miracles definitely hasn’t ended and Gladys Rae Karenek, one-year-old daughter of Mrs. R.J. Karenek, will attest to the fact. While visiting in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hendricks, 108 1/2 East Stayton Ave., Gladys Rae fell from the second story window of the apartment, landing on the concrete driveway. She was examined by Dr. W.T. DeTar, who said the child was apparently uninjured.
JULY 22 – The Advocate is in receipt of a copy of this paper published 83 years ago — on February 21, 1863. The newspaper, brown with age and somewhat tattered, was mailed to the Victoria Chamber of Commerce by Clement Perry of Toledo, Ohio. Most of The Advocate’s files of that early day were destroyed by fires in later years.
Friends relating the experience of Dennis O’Connor in catching a seven-foot sailfish off Port Aransas Sunday.
1971
JULY 20 – With a nod to the mounting cost of living, the Victoria College Board of Trustees took just an hour Monday in adopting a record $1,597,711 budget, hiking tuition and granting faculty members a 7.9 per cent salary increase.
Ralph Lau and Henry Sandhop were adult leaders honored at the Victoria County 4-H banquet held Monday night at Totah’s Restaurant. Lau was named outstanding adult leader in district competition earlier this year in Gonzales, while Sandhop was named as outstanding business leader assisting 4-H.
JULY 24 – In a unanimous vote, the Board of VISD approved a busing plan that would close four elementary schools to regular classes: Busing of all children now attending Gross, Dudley and Hopkins Schools to other schools in the district; Hopkins School would be used as a center for special education students; Dudley School would become a kindergarten and day care center. Kemper City School would be closed with the pupils bused to Aloe School.
Mayor Gibson of Yoakum explained that he owns a racing stable outside Yoakum where jackrabbits are being crossbred with armadillos, and he figures his entry will win the challenge race by leaps and bounds.
1996
JULY 22 – Sometime early Sunday morning — before most churchgoers even got out of bed — someone had plucked a statue of the Virgin Mary from Jerry Ortiz’s front yard. It was only a 2-foot-tall piece of cement, and it cost Ortiz only $80, but the devout Catholic said it meant more to his family than the thief or thieves will ever know. “I’m upset, mad, not really believing what’s going on here,” Ortiz, a central Victoria resident, said several hours after the statue was taken. “I mean, of all the things to steal.” Actually, the figurine was the second religious item stolen from Ortiz’s yard this year: an angel that graced his birdbath was swiped a couple months ago.
JULY 23 – A mysterious, bright flash of light spotted in the night sky over the weekend from Victoria to Austin to Houston likely was a falling piece of space debris, a local astronomer said Monday. Amateur astronomer K.B. Hallmark said he was watching the sky from his home north of Nursery when he saw the brilliant explosion that lasted only about half a second. “It was a really bright flash, almost like a strobe,” he said. Hallmark said it was probably a bolide, which is a type of meteor that strikes the atmosphere and explodes about 10 miles above the ground. They are sometimes called fireballs. The fireball was also seen by Kyle Salziger of Mission Valley, who said he was visiting relatives near El Toro in Jackson County when he saw the flash indirectly about 10 p.m. Saturday. He said he had his back to it, but still noticed a large flash that lighted the entire sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.