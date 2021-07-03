1921
JULY 4 – New officers of the Masonic Lodge were installed Wednesday night. There were J.J. Woodhouse, worshipful master; T.M. Scott, senior warden; Sam Fimble, junior warden; A.T. Anderson, secretary; W.E. Franz, treasurer; Claude Fullick, senior deacon; J.E. Hall, senior steward; R.W. Ward, junior steward; and Frank Diener, tiler.
JULY 8 – Last night about 11:00 the citizens of our city who were peacefully slumbering were awakened by the loud moaning of the monster new siren of the Victoria Fire Department. The test was successful, as it was heard in all parts of the city.
Preston E. Halfin returned yesterday afternoon from Fort Worth, where he attended the annual convention of the United National Association of Post Office Clerks. He represented the Victoria branch of the clerks. Edward L. Horney, another employee of the Victoria Post Office, returned to his home in this city from San Antonio, where he attended the annual meeting of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
1946
JULY 5 – Members of the Just Friends softball team and many of their followers will go to San Antonio Sunday to participate in the State Syrian Tournament, W.S. Cattan, manager, said today. Cattan said he would enter a strong nine in the tourney and hoped to bring the championship back to Victoria. “We have been working out every afternoon for two weeks and are ready to go,” he said.
Although open and in operation for the past few weeks Dick’s West End Food Market, under the ownership of Albert Dick, will hold its grand opening tomorrow.
JULY 10 – During the first six months of 1946, there were 240 marriage licenses issued, compared to 275 for the same period last year, according to County Clerk V.A. Sitterle’s office. However, there were more divorces granted during the first six months this year than in the same period of 1945, 98 compared to 86 last year.
1971
JULY 7 – Ranch House Restaurant, where you can wash down the best B-B-Q in the west with 30-cent beer.
Members of the Six Flags CB Radio Club wound up another successful Fourth of July club project at midnight Monday after manning a three-day motorist rest stop on Loop 175. The club maintained a stand at the Red Arrow Freight Lines property on the Victoria bypass, where free cold drinks, coffee and snacks were dispensed to motorists who wanted to take a rest break.
County Clerk Val Huvar received formal notice from Secretary of State Martin Dies Jr. that persons 18, 19, or 20 years of age who are presently registered to vote for federal elections only may now vote in all elections.
JULY 9 – Municipal Court fines increased in June by almost $600, while collections at the sheriff’s office declined by a little less than $3,000. Municipal Court Clerk Pat O’Quinn said the largest increase was in moving traffic violation fines.
Roy and Tanya Acuff are looking forward to a lot of baseball during a vacation in Boston Red Sox country.
1996
JULY 4 – A bit of advice to those planning to shoot off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day: Keep them out of the city and keep them on the ground. A Victoria city ordinance prohibits fireworks inside the city limits, and an executive order by Gov. George W. Bush forbids the sale or use of aerial fireworks anywhere in the county. Punishments range from a $127 fine for possessing fireworks in the city, to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine for violating the governor’s ban. Although the governor also outlawed the sale of aerial fireworks — including rockets, Roman candles, helicopters and mines or shells — Inspector/Investigator Roger Stuart of the Victoria Fire Department said only one complaint was received about a merchant selling those devices.
JULY 6 – Sponsors of Thursday’s fireworks show at the Victoria Community Center said it was the biggest show in the 20 years that the annual event has been staged. Gary Moses of the co-sponsoring Parks and Recreation Department estimated the crowd size at “over 20,000 on the grounds and in the immediate area” of the Community Center. But Moses said many more than that watched the show from rooftops, lawns, parking lots and other places across the city. David Hartman of co-sponsor Hartman Distributing Co. said he hopes to have “an even bigger and better show next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.