1921
MAY 16 – Mrs. F.E. Warburton celebrated her 86th birthday with a spend-the-day party at “Siesta Linda,” the home of her daughter, Mrs. T.C. Holeman, in Tivoli.
It took the Victoria Rosebuds 10 innings to defeat Port Lavaca Sunday. The batteries: Victoria, Seydler, Schuchert and Koch; Port Lavaca, Pennington and Wehmeier.
MAY 19 – A beautiful enlarged and tinted picture of the Brownson School building and part of the audience that witnessed the unveiling of the sundial has been presented by Mrs. J.M. Brownson.
The test well of the Victoria Development Syndicate, which is located on the Marshall farm near Bloomington, has reached a depth of 1,975 feet.
Willie G. Diebel and Edgar Koch spent Wednesday evening with friends in Edna, attending a chicken barbecue and taking part in a swimming party. They reported a most enjoyable time.
1946
MAY 17 – Mayor Ben T. Jordan told the group of 250 mothers and fathers at Thursday’s mass meeting at the Patti Welder High School that the city “in the near future” expected to secure enough equipment to begin a garbage collection system in Victoria. He intimated the equipment would be available by the time the incinerator is completed to dispose of the garbage.
Equipment in the Patti Welder High School machine and carpenter shops today had been increased by a gift of surplus government tools and machinery valued between five and six thousand dollars, J.H. Bankston, city school superintendent, announced.
The old J.J. Jaschke estate property at 211 South Main Street was sold this week to Pete Totah, a former part owner of the Manhattan Cafe. The building until a few weeks ago housed Oma’s Cafe.
MAY 20 – A “Dagwood sandwich,” minus only horseradish, mustard and a few odds and ends such as strawberry jam and salami, grew on one plant in the garden of Charles Mitscherling, Guadalupe farmer. The horticultural freak was a potato vine, with normally-developed edible tubers on the roots, and several tomatoes on the stalk. Mitscherling and a friend, Henry Zeplin, were plowing up the potato patch, in a hurry to get in the crop before going on a fishing trip, when they discovered the multiple duty vine. Today at the Advocate office, they said they hadn’t yet devised a method to incorporate skinless frankfurters into the single process.
1971
MAY 18 – Councilman John Stockbauer, a veteran of 16 years on City Council, was chosen as mayor pro tem Monday as the governing body reorganized with three new members and paid tribute to department members.
Voters go to the poll Tuesday to cast their ballots on an attention-getting liquor-by-the-drink proposal, with almost 19,000 persons eligible to vote in Victoria County.
Mrs. Katie Lou Stagner and Carl T. VanWay Sr. were honored Monday as Victoria’s “Senior Citizens of the Year” at a Senior Citizen Golden Jubilee program at Trinity Lutheran Hall.
MAY 21 – Prior to presentation of suggested dress codes for the coming year, a committee of students and teachers at Stroman High School and Victoria High School reviewed suggestions from the student body, arrived at a consensus and presented findings to the board.
Rt. Rev. Msgr. Frederick O. Beck, the “insurance man” who says he represents the “largest insurance company in the world, headed by the Pope himself,” will be hosted Friday by people in all walks of life and all religious denominations, as he observes the 50th anniversary of his ordination.
1996
MAY 16 – What’s 138 feet long, 45 feet high, filled with helium and had many people in Victoria pointing to the sky Wednesday? It’s a Blockbuster Video blimp that, after losing a battle with strong winds, swept low over central Victoria and landed as a precaution at Victoria Regional Airport. At about noon, elementary students, golfers and motorists alike were craning their necks to catch a glimpse of the white, blue and yellow airship, which had been making its way to Corpus Christi. “It was pretty neat. We all looked over and said, ‘Hey, it’s a blimp,’” said Arnie Cegura, a golf pro at Colony Creek who was giving a lesson at the time. While small airplanes occasionally fly over the golf course, it was the first blimp Cegura had seen in his six years at Colony Creek. “It was real quiet,” he said.
MAY 22 – Seven Victoria-area students are among the 2,500 winners nationwide of Merit Scholarship awards financed by colleges and universities, the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced Tuesday. They are: Cody Lindsey of Victoria High School, who will attend the University of Texas at Austin; Lisa Ammann of El Campo, who will attend UT Austin; James Fellers of Hallettsville, who will attend Texas A&M University; Catherine Miller of Inez, who will attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology near Terre Haute, Ind.; Matthew Weber of Nixon, who will attend Texas A&M; Eric Lee of Port Lavaca, who will attend Rice University; and Shin-Yuen Lee of Port Lavaca, who will attend Rice.
