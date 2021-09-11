1921
SEPT. 12 – O.H. Franklin, geological expert and oil specialist, is in the city attending matters pertaining to petroleum interests.
The Young People’s Society of First English Lutheran Church held a special meeting Friday night at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Wilkerson.
SEPT. 15 – Manager F.S. Ferguson, of the Princess Theatre, said today that he has canceled four of the films of Rosco “Fatty” Arbuckle, who has been charged with the death of actress Virginia Rappe.
Sometime Monday night, or perhaps early Tuesday morning, someone broke into the M. Yonet Cash Grocery on the corner of Navarro and Constitution streets, and stole some sardines and a quantity of cheese. Mr. Yonet, proprietor of the establishment, said the burglary looked like the work of kids because, to his knowledge, nothing was taken besides the canned goods.
1946
SEPT. 13 – Though a few Victoria retail meat dealers still had some supplies in their lockers and in their show cases, the general prospect for the future is a gloomy one. According to Frank Drozd, employee of the Calhoun Frozen Food Locker No. 2 plant, practically no carcasses are being bought now by retail meat dealers, who claim there is no margin for profit between the OPA selling price and the price to producers. Retailers now must pay around 26 cents per pound for a calf carcass and between 16 and 19 cents for a cow.
SEPT. 17 – Individuals in Victoria will no longer be allowed to rent city machinery and other equipment for private use. “There are now plenty of machines of all types available for immediate use,” Mayor Ben T. Jordan said. “I believe the best interest of the city and the community will be served by keeping city equipment for city use only.”
Manley H. Williams, 84, well known Victoria County stockman, died at his Victoria home at 406 West Stayton Street this morning. Rev. Samuel Hill, Presbyterian pastor, will officiate at the funeral services.
1971
SEPT. 14 – With no item priced above $15, some $5,000 worth of art and craft work — ranging from crewel and needlepoint to ceramics, paintings, drawings and color photo prints — was sold during the first annual Riverside Art Show of Victoria Junior Women’s Club. The show was moved to Town Plaza Mall due to wet weather. “This was undertaken strictly as a community service project,” said Mrs. Ron Cottle, show chairman.
Tommy and Joyce Hyak noting you meet the nicest people on a motorcycle.
SEPT. 18 – Fire quickly swept through the concession stand and office building of the Gemini I and II Drive-In Theatre Friday evening, causing damage estimated by fire department officials at $22,000. Theatre manager George A. Jolley announced that the theatre will open Saturday night “because all we need are water and electricity.” The two projection booths escaped damage.
Adlen Eller, daughter of Mrs. Adlen Eller of Inez, has been elected president of the Victoria College Sports Association.
1996
SEPT. 16 – The Taylor Brothers, a Victoria-area band, has been nominated for Group of the Year honors by the Academy of Independent Recording Artists. In 1994, Taylor Brother’s vocalist-saxophone player Gary Prukop submitted four original songs to the group. All four songs were recorded by the band in Prukop’s home studio. Clint Robinson, the group’s lead guitarist, who shared the stage with Prukop for 12 years in the Drifters of Victoria band, was instrumental in getting the song to Tommy Dee, a Nashville song promoter.
SEPT. 18 – Bees that attacked a Victoria man and his son on Sept. 5 were hybrid Africanized bees, fire department officials said Tuesday. Entomologists at Texas A&M University determined the bees contained genes of both the European and African variety, said Elaine Mayer of the fire department. “They are half and half,” Mayer said. “They are still going to be very aggressive if disturbed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.