1921
MARCH 8 – Victoria Lodge No. 729, B.P.O.E., elected officers for the coming year at the regular meeting of the lodge held last evening in their hall. M.H. Stevenson was elected exalted ruler.
Frank Ratliff of Ganado, who formerly worked in this city as a druggist, spent yesterday visiting friends and relatives here.
Shareholders of the Victoria Building and Loan Association elected the following directors to serve for the coming term yesterday: L.N. Hofer, I.A. Heath, F.S. Buhler, Charles C. Zirjacks, E.H. Schneider, L.L. Schuchert and V.G. Feind.
MARCH 11 – Investigations by City Marshal D.C. Holzheuser, Fire Marshal Ike Cohen and Fire Chief V.S. Fritz have resulted in the rounding up of three young boys, all of them aged about 15 years, students at the Central School, who confessed to stealing various things from the wholesale houses in the northeastern portion of the city, and one of the boys confessed to setting fire to the Central School last Tuesday night.
The Victoria branch of the Conopus Club was formally started at a meeting held in the Denver Hotel Thursday noon, with E.L. Dunlap acting as chairman.
1946
MARCH 7 – Believed to be the city’s first, a picket line was established here this morning around the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company exchange as a strike got under way at 6:00, approximately two hours before the strike cancellation notice was received here.
The city of Victoria Wednesday afternoon turned down an offer of a temporary interim permit from the Government for the use of Foster Field as a municipal airport. Refusal was based on the advice of City Attorney J. Barney Daniel, who said that acceptance might nullify the part of their contract with the Government which required that the field be put back in the same condition in which it was leased.
MARCH 12 – Members of the Sheriff’s Department today were on the trail of what appeared to be another gang of youthful vandals. Two members of the gang last night crashed a large plate glass show window of the John Q. Adams Store at Juan Linn and Cameron Streets and made their getaway when Adams, who resides next door, came running out of his house at the sound of the noise. Sunday night vandals entered the Schuhmacher Wholesale Grocery Co., 502 North DeLeon Street, and Mitchell School across the street.
Federal Housing officials at Forth Worth informed Mayor Ben T. Jordan in a telephone conversation Monday that they were mailing immediately a contract granting the Victoria Chamber of Commerce the right to take over and operate Yucca Heights and Zoom Town, two government housing projects located adjacent to the city’s two airfields.
1971
MARCH 9 – Contracts with the City to provide both ambulance service and fire protection on calls in the county outside the city limits were signed formally Monday by the Victoria County Commissioners Court. The county will pay one-third of the city’s total expense, or the actual charges for calls outside the city limits which remain uncollected at the end of the year, whichever is greater.
Six Victoria Advocate carrier boys were rewarded Saturday under the newspaper’s merit system with a trip to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Making the trip were Manuel Ortega, Mike Blair, Jesse Matson, David Furhman, Mark Hrncir and Freddie Sauseda.
MARCH 13 – The grand champion of the junior market swine division at the 25th annual Victoria Livestock Show was exhibited by John Goodman, 12, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie J. Goodman. Grand champion honors at the junior fat lamb division went to Terry Stevens, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Price F. Stevens.
Click, clack. Kids love them. Click, clack. Parents hate them. A merchants’ association in Victoria has discussed banning them from the Town Plaza Shopping Mall. Parents were given hope when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said they were dangerous. Click-clacks, that is, which also are called clackers, knockers, Ka-knockers and bolos.
1996
MARCH 9 – Maybe they thought he looked a little stiff; that a few drinks might loosen him up a bit. Whatever their reason, when three men left Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar shortly after midnight Thursday to go to another bar, they took “Woody,” the restaurant’s 6-foot-tall wooden Indian, with them. Police arrested the three — who work as security guards at a Victoria department store — about 30 minutes later as they were leaving the Sports Emporium on John Stockbauer Drive, the $900 statue in tow. “They advised that they had taken it from Applebee’s to the Emporium in order to have drinks with it,” Senior Patrol Officer Mike King wrote in his report. Woody was returned to Applebee’s, 6409 N. Navarro St., and manager Jim Cromer said the restaurant won’t pursue theft charges.
MARCH 10 – Gary R. Marshall, assistant scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 113 sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church since 1974, received the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award, one of the highest awards in adult scouting. Marshall has also served as cubmaster for Pack 104, has been a Webelos leader, an assistant scoutmaster to the National Jamboree in Virginia, and as scoutmaster to Philmont High Adventure Camp. He is also active in his church youth group and council, and is a member of the Girl Scouts. He and his family received the Family Trefold Award from the Paisano Council in 1995.
Sidney Kuecker has been appointed director of physical rehabilitation services at Citizens Medical Center. Kuecker, who joined the staff at Citizens last year, will supervise all physical rehabilitation services, including occupational therapy, speech pathology and physical therapy. A Victoria native, Kuecker attended Victoria College and earned a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos in 1990. He has worked in the physical therapy field for more than 13 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.