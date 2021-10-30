1921
OCT. 31 – Three automobiles loaded with Victorians and a generous supply of eatables made the long motor trip to Gonzales early Sunday morning for the purpose of visiting Rev. F.J. Ledwig, formerly of this city, who is now in charge of St. James Parish there. The following Victorians made the party: Dr. and Mrs. Matt C. Cody, Mrs. F.L. Goldman, Mrs. W.J. Porter, Miss Linda Goldman, Mrs. W.E. Cooke and Miss Annie Letts, and Messrs. Louis Keclik, A.M. McCabe, C.Q. Hollan and Eli Holcak.
NOV. 3 – Deer hunters are reporting great success in their quests for the elusive bucks, as will be evidenced by the spoils of the hunt being brought back by them. Tobe Adler, of the Adlerville community, while hunting last Tuesday morning spied a beautiful buck and with one well directed shot laid the big fellow low on the Wilkerson place on the Guadalupe River bottoms. The buck had 12 points and weighed 136 pounds dressed.
1946
NOV. 1 – Only one call to police was reminiscent of days of old, when goblins and ghosts were prone to pranks bordering on vandalism — that was a complaint, called in from the 1100 block of North Jecker Street, saying “boys rocking a house.”
Construction of the new City Drug, to be operated by Brett Baillio, has started at the corner of Moody Street and Stayton Avenue.
Victor Kolle and A.H. Wieland back from a business and pleasure trip to Mexico, where they reported 1946 model cars and black pepper plentiful.
NOV. 4 – The daily gas production for the Victoria area was increased by 155,000,000 feet during the past week when two big gas wells were completed in the Koontz Field, eight miles south of Inez.
Cole Brothers’ steam calliope, which this season came out of its winter quarters for the first time in nearly 10 years, will give many young Victorians their first taste of that old-time authentic circus flavor.
1971
NOV. 2 – For almost five minutes Monday morning, a convicted slayer and a suspect in two armed robberies, each weighing less than 150 pounds, struggled for freedom from their second floor cell tank at Victoria County Jail. But on the other side of the struggle was a 245-pound ex-wrestler. Victoria County Jailer Bill Maufrais, won the struggle, and the traveling plans for the two men were called off.
John Stockbauer, dean of the Victoria City Council, resigned Monday as mayor pro tempore and was succeeded by Councilman Marion M. Lewis.
NOV. 5 – Sportsmen, adrenalin running high just two days into the 1971 duck hunting season, turned out Thursday night at an organizational meeting of a Victoria Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and overwhelmingly put the new group over the top. Dr. W.B. Milligan served as master of ceremonies.
Southern Pacific’s “Old No. 771,” which rests peacefully in Victoria’s Memorial Square, is getting a face lifting from the Victoria Jayceettes.
1996
NOV. 1 – The Greater Victoria Area Chamber of Commerce hopes its Popeye Party and Family Expo, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Victoria Community Center, will take anchor and become an annual event. According to chamber representatives, the contest has potential — potential that is driven by its uniqueness. “We were looking for something that was singularly Victoria,” Bob Martin, chamber president, said. “Popeye was borned in only one place — Victoria, Texas.” Martin said the organization was looking to sponsor a family-oriented contest, and since the Popeye comic strip first ran in The Victoria Advocate, it became the focus. Popeye was created by Elzie Segar, and the first cartoon ran in The Advocate’s 88th anniversary edition in Sept. 1934. Segar created a cartoon for the edition that offered congratulations to the newspaper.
NOV. 6 – Fire destroyed a home and outbuildings in the 2300 block of Benbow Road Tuesday. Fire Chief Vance Riley said it appeared that no one was home when the fire started. There were no injuries, but Riley said ammunition stored in a shed near the home caused some tense moments. “There was definitely ammunition exploding due to the heat of the fire. It’s always a danger and a hazard and you just have to get away from it as best you can until it finished exploding and then go back to putting the fire out,” Riley said. The fire department was investigating the cause of the fire late Tuesday and trying to find the owner of the residence.
