1922
JUNE 19 – Joe Pickering, F.H. Crain, Dr. R.W. Ward and Lloyd Stevens left Saturday evening for Port Lavaca, where they took a boat to Flour Bluff below Corpus Christi. They will spend a week or so boating and fishing.
The Rev. D. Scarborough, after a couple of weeks’ absence from the city, returned home Monday evening. Mr. Scarborough has been holding a protracted meeting in Matagorda County, and reports a very successful meeting.
JUNE 22 – A.M. Harris, superintendent of construction of the First Presbyterian Church building now being erected at Liberty Street and Goodwin Avenue, had the misfortune of falling from a scaffold this morning and breaking his left arm just at the elbow.
The station for the Southern Pacific Railroad depot has advanced far enough that the public may know what it will look like, with the tile roofing showing up to splendid advantage.
1947
JUNE 20 – The Victoria unit of the Texas State Guard will be demobilized officially within the next few days, Capt. Leon C. Levy announced today. Simultaneously with the demobilization announcement, Levy issued orders for both present and former members of the local unit to return all issued clothing and equipment not later than 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. J. Meredith Tatton and son, John Francis, arriving safely in London, England, Wednesday on a flight from the United States. They reported a 15-hour delay in Newfoundland.
JUNE 23 – The combined birthday party celebration of W.R. Nicholson and M.W. Williamson Sunday turning out to be one of the nicest affairs of the kind yet, with a barbecue at the Nicholson home and a dance afterward at Club 48. Nicholson is the Liquor Control Board inspector here and Williamson, now of Corpus Christi, is the Texas Ranger formerly stationed in Victoria.
1972
JUNE 21 – A 500-gallon butane tank ruptured Tuesday afternoon at an oil well location off Northside Road, hurling part of the twisted metal for over 100 yards and causing an estimated $25,000 in damages. The warning sound sent workmen scurrying for cover; however, the part of the tank that was shot 100 yards from the blast location was reported to have landed only ten feet away from where one of the workmen was running.
Clifford Isaacson was installed Monday evening as president of the Boulevard Lions Club. The outgoing president is Joe Tarver.
JUNE 24 – Victoria High School playground picked up 91 points Friday to win the playground Olympics, adding points toward a trophy which will be awarded at the end of the summer recreation program sponsored by the City of Victoria Parks and Recreation Department.
The Rev. Allan Clayson, a native of Oklahoma, has assumed the pulpit of the Church of the Nazarene at Colorado and East Streets.
1997
JUNE 19 – Bianchi’s Pharmacy, a downtown Victoria landmark for 33 years, is shutting its doors — one of the steps the owner and namesake is taking in anticipation of retirement. The well-known café and pharmacy in the 117-year-old building at 102 South Main St. is expected to close as early as the end of the month. Vincent Bianchi, the 65-year-old owner, said he signed the papers Wednesday, transferring ownership of his pharmacy to Albertsons. He said he has recently been looking to wind down the business in the current business climate of corporate competition. Bianchi said he had been wanting to sell his business for months but could find no buyers. He said it is hard to sell a small drugstore because it’s “getting harder and harder to compete” with larger, corporate drugstores.
JUNE 25 – The tree under which Sam Houston might have contemplated his 1857 gubernatorial campaign speeches endured a considerable amount of damage early Monday afternoon. In the yard of the Phillips-Sale Home, one of the oldest homes in Victoria, a 27-foot-long branch of the oak tree broke off, bringing down a Central Power and Light Co. line with it. Victoria history buffs know the 150-year-old tree, located at 700 N. Craig St., as a historical landmark. The oak holds special importance because has been around since 1857, when San Houston, then a U.S. senator running for governor, was a guest at the Phillip-Sale Home. Chip Dence, of East End Lumber Co. estimated the weight of the broken branch to be about 7,400 pounds. Lola Bade said that she plans to use the wood from the branch to build a large dining table for her house.
