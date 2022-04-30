1922
MAY 1 – The new board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, who were voted upon Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week, were put in power at 8:00 Monday night at the court house, when a canvass of returns revealed the election of the following: Herman Fischer, John Ruckman, Frank Crain, R.L. Groce, J.D. Jowers, George H. French, A.W. Carpenter, V.A. Sitterle, and C.C. Zirjacks.
County Agent J.D. Jowers has mailed notices to all parts of the county asking all farmers that are interested in sweet potatoes to be in this city Saturday at 2 p.m. for the purpose of effecting some kind of an organization.
MAY 4 – Miss Daisy Talley left last Sunday for Houston, in which city she has accepted a lucrative position with an oil concern.
The Advocate is exceedingly sorry to chronicle that John T. Scheumack is quite ill at his home with a severe attack of typhoid fever.
Mrs. William J. Bryan, wife of the thrice-defeated candidate for the presidency of the United States and ex-secretary of state William Jennings Bryan, resumed her trip westward Wednesday afternoon, after spending a day and night in her room here at the Denver Hotel.
1947
MAY 2 – An eight-run second inning blast helped the Rosebuds to a 17 to 5 victory over the Edna Pipeliners here Thursday as the Victorians opened 1947 play in their new Riverside Park. The 1,200-seat grandstand was well filled with 797 paying customers, the largest gathering ever to witness a weekday game here.
O.L. “Smut” Griffith demonstrating he is one of the town’s most ardent baseball fans by placing the newspaper rack out in front of his City News Stand yesterday afternoon with the sign: “Take one. Gone to the ball game.”
MAY 5 – A chain of events gave the new police radio system its test Sunday. Returning toward Victoria after investigating an accident near Ganado, State Highway Patrolmen, Doren Cornelius and A.J. Williams were stopped in Edna by officers who said they needed help in catching three men and a girl who shortly before had attempted to break into a filling station at Louise. A radio message was quickly broadcast to Victoria Police headquarters, and Chief Deputy J.C. Durant and a fellow officer soon located the fugitive auto headed toward Victoria. When the four would-be burglars came into Victoria there was a reception committee of city, county and state officers waiting to arrest them.
Albert Harrison Jr., who began his circulation activities on The Advocate as a carrier in 1939, is back as a regular employee. He helped inaugurate the Little Merchant system in 1941 and then went off to the wars.
1972
MAY 3 – Robert H. “Bob” Winley, acting police chief since April 12, was handed the job on a permanent basis Tuesday. City Manager John Lee announced he had appointed Winley as permanent police chief to replace John L. Guseman, who resigned April 10 after being requested to do so.
Happiness is a savings account. 4 3/4 percent regular passbook savings. Victoria Federal Savings.
MAY 7 – Burglars removed an estimated $7,000 in cash and did an estimated $3,000 in damages Friday night or Saturday morning, when they pried open a large safe in the main business of Swain-Kovar Ford, 4702 N. Navarro St. Police said the burglars were apparently the same ones that have committed safe burglaries of business places over the past six months.
Dave Lack of Victoria, president of Lack’s Stores, Inc., has been selected as “Furniture Retailer of the Year” for the South Texas area, it was announced Friday by District 5 of the Retail Furniture Association of the Southwest.
Mrs. Gaylan Duncan was installed as president and Gaylan Duncan as vice-president of Nazareth Academy PTA.
1997
MAY 5 – David Baker prefers a double flip to a double dip any time of the day. The 9-year-old is headed to the Indo-Pacific World Games in Durban, South Africa, for the world trampoline and tumbling championships from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9. David secured his spot at the world games after emerging a winner in the world trials — two different competitions in Las Vegas, Nev. and Knoxville, Tenn.
MAY 6 – Smiling shyly, 14-year-old Michael Mitchell received a standing ovation Monday morning from his fellow students at Industrial Junior High School for his life-saving actions. Sheriff Mike Ratcliff joined other officials in praising the youngster for rescuing Tammy Wilson and her 3-year-old son, Robby, from their burning mobile home on April 19. Ratcliff presented the eighth-grader with a citation of valor plaque during a school assembly for “assisting the Wilson’s escape from their burning residence, without regards for his own life and safety.”
