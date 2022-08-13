1922
AUG. 14 – Mr. and Mrs. A.G. Stapleton motored to Gillett, Tex., yesterday and Mr. Stapleton returned to his home in this city during the early hours of the evening. Mrs. Stapleton will visit with relatives. Mr. Stapleton reported that the roads were pretty rough between this city and Gillett.
AUG. 17 – More than 50 members of the congregation of the First English Lutheran Church surprised Ed Wagner at his home in the northwest section of this city Wednesday evening on his birthday.
Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Carson of Waco have moved here and will hereafter make their home in this city. Mrs. Carson is the former Miss Lela Hall of Victoria.
The Rev. J.B. Hudson, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of this city, and George Shields are in Kerrville spending a few days at the Presbyterian encampment, which has been going on for the past several weeks.
1947
AUG. 15 – Morris Kamin, manager of the M.O. Simon Appliance Store, foiled an attempt to steal a radio at the store yesterday afternoon, and fast work by city and county officers resulted in the would-be thief’s capture at the Midnight Café, in Dutch Lane, shortly afterwards.
August Rehm, tailor, recalling that today 52 years ago at 6 a.m. he left his native Alsace to board a train for Switzerland and later a boat which brought him to the United States.
Your 1939 dollar is worth only about 50 cents today in buying the ordinary necessities of life, but it buys a lot more in some parts of the United States than in others.
AUG. 18 – Mayor H.W. Griffith holding forth on the second floor of the city hall while the remodeling program is under way. John “Bud” Vogt, chief of police, doing the same.
Courses in retail training sponsored by the Retail Merchants Association are filled almost beyond capacity, T.M. McCord, association manager, said this morning. McCord reported that firms and individuals participating have been highly enthusiastic about the contents of the courses.
W.S. Cattan slapping down another price of admission to Bud officials after the game with Gonzales Sunday. “It was worth the price of two games,” he said.
1972
AUG. 16 – A pretty 19-year-old Victoria College student, JoNell Ulrich, was named Miss Victoria Tuesday night in the annual pageant sponsored by Victoria Exchange Club in the college auditorium. Miss Ulrich, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ulrich Jr. of Rt. 7, was crowned by Dianne Boyd, Miss Victoria of 1971 who was recently named Miss South Texas. First runner-up honors went to Kaye Wallace, and second runner-up was Bonnie Ann Stuesser.
AUG. 19 – Meteorologists of the National Weather Service station and their families held their seventh annual picnic Friday at the Optimist Pavilion in Riverside Park. The picnic began at 10 a.m. and continued until 8 p.m. Bob James, official in charge of the local station, said this was to permit members of all different shifts to participate some time during the day. Also, with a 10-hour picnic it rained only part of the time on the weathermen.
1997
AUG. 17 – The Victoria school district’s estimated 14,700 students will report to school Monday to find a lot of changes. Superintendent Jack Clemmons said students will be surprised when they come to school. “They can expect a warm, positive and caring environment, and a new attitude from teachers, along with a fresh new look on all of the facilities within the district — everything from new paint to personnel,” Clemmons said. Clemmons for the past months has pushed for a safer environment as well. And one of the biggest changes is a districtwide tougher dress code, approved in July by trustees to create a safe and non-intrusive academic environment. The code — school officials call it “parent friendly” and clear cut — is now a single dress code with 23 requirements designed for all students in the district from kindergarten through the 12th grade.
AUG. 20 – Like parents watching their infant taking its first steps, Stroman and Victoria High approached their schools’ first-ever volleyball matches Tuesday night with plenty of excitement and optimism. The two volleyball programs debuted with Victoria High coming out on top in the score. Playing only on the freshman and junior varsity levels this season, the Stingarettes won all three matches from the Lady Raiders. Both coaches expect to use this first year as a learning experience for the athletes, many of whom have not played volleyball before. Victoria High is currently carrying 22 players on its JV roster, while Stroman has 19.
