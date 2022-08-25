1922
AUG. 28 – Postmaster Edward Reeves Fleming died Sunday afternoon at 3:00 at the Victoria Hospital, as the result of wounds he sustained accidentally Saturday morning while cleaning a Colt automatic pistol at his office in the Federal Building.
The “shoot-the-chute” on North Street at the crossing of North Main is being torn up and modern drain pipes put in. This will enable the street there to be brought to the same level of the other street surface. Thus passes the old eyesore alike to joyriders, flivver-boobs, and business men who operate automobiles.
W.S. Franz of the Franz Motor Company this morning received a weather report from Galveston over the wireless telephone set recently installed in the office of the company.
SEPT. 1 – During the month of August there were 733 persons who visited the Civic Association Rest Room on Santa Rosa Street and signed the register.
R.W. Nowlin, freight claim agent of the Southern Pacific Railroad, who has his headquarters in Houston, is in the city on a business visit. Mr. Nowlin formerly resided in this city.
1947
AUG. 29 – Figures given by Dr. L.E. Silverthorn, director of the Victoria County Health Unit, at a meeting of the Victoria County Tuberculosis Association show that 213 persons have been X-rayed for T.B. in the county this year, Mrs. Ben F. Wilson, secretary of the association, said today.
Kenny Smith, a former resident of Victoria and now employed on Radio Station WLW in Cincinnati, Ohio, in town visiting with friends. His wife is former Miss Martha West.
SEPT. 2 – The Rev. Mrs. H.R. Kilgore, of Coleman, Texas, is the new pastor of the Church of the Nazarene, 902 E. North St. She and Mr. Kilgore, who will be associated with her in the church, will specialize in young people’s work.
Both the Victoria Bank and Trust Co. and the Victoria National Bank were crowded with veterans cashing terminal leave bonds today. Lobbies were full all morning, and predictions that 90 per cent of the bonds would be cashed seemed likely to come true.
Rotarians of Victoria will play Cuero Rotarians Thursday night at York Field, in an all-charity softball game.
1972
AUG. 30 – A recent high number of 243 women received services in July from Victoria Community Action Committee’s family planning center, according to Dorthy Brandl, center staff worker.
Former Victorian Helen Guittard appearing in Town and Country magazine in an article about Americans living in Hong Kong.
SEPT. 3 – The 1972 high school football campaign could be an “I” opening experience for the Stroman Raiders. Coach Larry Cummings hopes his Raiders can open up the offense this year as they move to the “I” formation for the first time in the school’s history.
Surfing has become a popular sport at nearby Mustang Island, little more than an hour’s drive from Victoria.
1997
AUG. 31 – Victoria’s firefighters were stretched thin Saturday afternoon when two county grass fires burned as a two-alarm blaze at the city’s compost pile erupted on Red River Street. Victoria Fire Chief Vance Riley said manpower and equipment from the city’s four fire stations were sent to the compost heap fire shortly after the alarm was sounded at 3 p.m. The compost heap fire continued to burn Saturday night. Three pieces of earth-moving equipment near the pile were saved from the flames, Riley said. He said his crews were attempting to isolate the burning mulch and branches and extinguish the blaze.
SEPT. 2 – Victoria firefighters and fire specialists will continue to battle the burning compost pile on Red River Street at least for the next two days, fire officials said Monday. Specialists from the East Texas firm of Williams Fire and Hazard Control were called on to fight the fire which started about 3 p.m. Saturday. Four off-duty Victoria firefighters from every shift have been assigned to assist Williams specialists in extinguishing the blaze. Victoria Public Works Director John Johnston said the 5-acre compost site will be permanently closed since the city had been readying a new 23-acre site near the Victoria Regional Airport. The new site should be safer since brush and compost will not be stacked as high as the Red River Street area, Johnston said.
