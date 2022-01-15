1922
JAN. 16 – Father Patrick B. Feeney, assistant pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, has been appointed the representative of the Victoria County Tuberculosis Association on the board of directors of the Texas Public Health Association.
Elbert Lamb of Plainview and Henry Rockwell of Houston are in the city visiting Overton Daniel, who was badly hurt in an auto accident on the morning of Thanksgiving Day. The young men are members of the graduating class at Southwestern University at Georgetown.
JAN. 19 – The annual meeting of the Beekeepers Association of Victoria County will be held in the Chamber of Commerce hall on Jan. 28, E.G. Menke, secretary of the association, and recently elected chairman of the apiary section of the county fair, has announced.
Officers were elected at a meeting of Victoria Fire Co. No. 1 held Wednesday evening at the Central Fire Station. Preston Halfin was elected president.
The Phonograph Shop, of which Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Graves were managers, has been removed to Corpus Christi.
1947
JAN. 17 – Millinery clearance starting tomorrow morning. Our entire stock of new spring hats 1/4 off tomorrow. Then each day thereafter every hat will be reduced $1 per day. Regular prices $4.98 to $22.95. M. O. Simon Co.
Mayor Ben T. Jordan, head of the city’s municipal government for the past 14 years, removed all speculation as to whether or not he was going to seek re-election. The mayor, in a statement to The Advocate, announced that he again will be a candidate for the top-ranking municipal office.
Peter Bournias lending a helping hand to his two brothers in the remodeling of the Waffle Shop.
JAN. 20 – A.R. Harrison, out of the hospital now following a serious auto accident near Bay City a few weeks ago, in a barber shop today getting fixed up. He has to chew on a piece of wood to keep a fractured jawbone in place. Mrs. Harrison, also hurt in the accident, still is in the hospital.
Coach Jim Wyatt’s Bloomington Bobcats won the Blessing invitation tournament held Saturday, defeating the Bay City Black Cats, 34 to 31, in the finals Saturday night.
1972
JAN. 18 – Victoria College Board of Trustees, in a brief meeting Monday, elected Army Col. Lorne Summers Black, chairman of the department of district operations and management of Vietnam training at the Foreign Service Institute in Washington, D.C., as a government and history instructor.
Nellie B. West, granddaughter of Mrs. Nellie West, is the proud recipient of a new car given to her by her uncle, Sol West II, for her 16th birthday.
JAN. 22 – A rearrangement of office space in the old Victoria County courthouse to provide quarters for the Victoria County Historical Survey Committee and the Victoria County Historical Society was approved Friday by the Commissioners Court. At the same time, the court voted on further arrangements to accommodate the State Department of Public Welfare, including the child welfare unit.
1997
JAN. 16 – A water main break Wednesday afternoon causes a temporary geyser at Greenwood and Mesquite streets in Victoria. City water department officials said such breaks are fairly common during cold weather, especially when temperatures begin to rise after a prolonged cold spell. Water department employees responded quickly. In a matter of minutes, they’d tamed the flow by shutting down a valve.
JAN. 21 – Residents could see construction of a new park in north Victoria begin by this time next year if state and local officials approve a city staff request for a $500,000 grant. The Victoria City Council will meet at 5 p.m. today to consider asking the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife for the money, which will be used to develop the Ethel Lee Tracy Park. The park is named for the former Victoria resident who donated nearly 31 acres of land near the Victoria Mall for a park in the northside of the city. Parks Director Paul Locher said the city will match the grant if it’s approved by the state.
