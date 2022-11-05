1922
NOV. 7 — T. J. Dincans Jr. had the misfortune to break his right arm just below the elbow Monday morning while cranking an automobile. Reports today stated that he was geting along very nicely although the injured arm was causing him a great deal of pain.
1947
NOV. 9 — Tom Cheatham, Cuero attorney, today was elected 68th District state representative, in a special DeWitt County election to fill the vacancy created by the election of Rep. John J. Bell to the state Senate. Cheatham, last to enter the race, polled 597 votes to 192 for Harold N. (Fritz) Lane, Cuero dairyman, and 83 for Woodrow W. Coppedge, Hochheim produce man.
1972
NOV. 10 — REFUGIO — Two Fort Worth residents were in custody in Sinton Thursday night following a shoot-out with two highway patrolmen seeking their arrest for allegedly shooting at a Mathis couple near Refugio after holding them up and stealing their car and $170 in cash. In custody were Wayne Welch and Merle Cantalin who were charged with assault with intent to murder on the two patrolmen, assault with intent to murder the Mathis couple, Mr. and Mrs. Lupe Silva, armed robbery and theft of the Silva vehicle.
1997
NOV. 11 — Victoria officials are considering limiting street dances and other social events in De Leon Plaza in an attempt to save the grass in the popular downtown park. That’s because the St. Augustine grass is being trampled and is gradually dying out, city leaders said Monday. “The grass is already at a disability because it has always been in a shaded area,” said Doug Cochran, Victoria Parks and Recreation assistant director.