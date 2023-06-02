1923
MAY 14 — All members of the Victoria Fire Department, active, honorary and exempt, are hereby requested to be at the Central Fire Station next Friday evening. May 18, at 7:00 o'clock, in uniform, for the purpose of participating in the parade to be held in honor of the department racing team's victory last Thursday in San Marcos.
1948
MAY 16 — Sunday, beginning at one o'clock, a rodeo will be held at Sidney Johnston's arena, nine miles out on the Mission Valley road northwest of Victoria. It is for the benefit of the Mission Valley school and admission will be 50¢ for adults and 25¢ for children, plus tax.
1973
MAY 16 — EDNA — A Kingsville man, Joe Brodie Nash, 26, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 35 at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred in Jackson County, 11 miles east of Point Comfort. The couple in the other vehicle escaped injury.
1998
MAY 17 — Beginning Monday, the Victoria Police Department will be joining more than 17,000 Texas law enforcement officers from nearly 200 agencies statewide to conduct a special awareness program to save lives and prevent injuries on Texas streets and highways.