1923
AUG. 12 — Four bird dog puppies subject to registration. Sacrificed cheap if sold at once. Leaving town Monday. Phone 741W.
1948
AUG. 13 — Mr. East informs us that some hunting party which stopped in the Gibson, Parkinson and Stiles pasture actually used portions of a new wind mill to make kindling wood. Mr. East is very indignant, and justly so, over the affair.
1973
AUG. 14 — Officers of Dinter Post 3 and its auxiliary were installed Monday night. Emil C. Buchhorn Jr. us the new post commander and Mrs. H. N. Henneke the new auxiliary president.
1998
AUG. 15 — When southbound traffic approaches the long and narrow two-lane bride over Coleto Creek on U.S. Highway 77, drivers become nervous and either slow down or speed up.