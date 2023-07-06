1923
JULY 3 — LeMaster Smith’s Biuck roadster was stolen from a point near the Princess Theatre last night about 9 o’clock while Mr. Smith was attending the theatre and it was found abandoned in a wrecked condition about two hours later on the first railway crossing above Nursery, a traveling man reaching the city telling of its location.
1948
JULY 4 — Are you driving your farm away from home? The question is raised by William E. Thomas, chairman of the Victoria Agricultural Conservation Committee. He points out that there may be a good fence around the place but unless the soil is treated right it can jump the fence in a good wind or crawl under in a good rain
1973
JULY 5 — We are happy to introduce the newest member of our growing real estate staff. Art came into the real estate field after 20 years of association with the wholesale and retail grocery business.
1998
JULY 6 — Smoke from cannon fire hangs over Union artillery re-enactors as they attempt to repel the Confederate advances Sunday during the re-creation of Pickett’s charge at Gettysburg.