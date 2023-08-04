Generic Years Ago

Years Ago Column.

 Advocate File Photo

1923

AUGUST 1 — Introduced to the public today, the 1924 Buick car offers renewed proof of the unreliability of rumor. For months, gossip of what Buick would do on August 1st has been prevalent.

1948

AUGUST 2 — First expressing the hope that it would not have to be used any time soon, William A. Miller, Red Cross disaster chairman, explained the local chapter’s plan for emergencies at the Kiwanis Club today.

1973

AUGUST 3 — Raymond Cordova, about 30, of Refugio, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Thursday by Deputy Sheriff Jim Hodges almost 25 hours after a shooting in front of a local tavern.

1998

AUGUST 4 — Victoria residents suffered through the hottest July on record. It was the second record-setting month in a row.

Tags