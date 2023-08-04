1923
AUGUST 1 — Introduced to the public today, the 1924 Buick car offers renewed proof of the unreliability of rumor. For months, gossip of what Buick would do on August 1st has been prevalent.
1948
AUGUST 2 — First expressing the hope that it would not have to be used any time soon, William A. Miller, Red Cross disaster chairman, explained the local chapter’s plan for emergencies at the Kiwanis Club today.
1973
AUGUST 3 — Raymond Cordova, about 30, of Refugio, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Thursday by Deputy Sheriff Jim Hodges almost 25 hours after a shooting in front of a local tavern.
1998
AUGUST 4 — Victoria residents suffered through the hottest July on record. It was the second record-setting month in a row.