1923
APRIL 16 — Mr. Frank Diebel is no longer connected with The Style Shop in capacity of solicitor. If you have any cleaning and pressing and want it DONE RIGHT, phone 165. We call for and deliver work and appreciate the smallest job.
1948
APRIL 18 — Although a few scattered parts of the Victoria area received showers last week, mostly in the southern part, such as the half-inch fall at Placedo Tuesday, practically all farmers are more than ready for rain.
1973
APRIL 19 — PORT LAVACA — Trial of the damage suit filed by Paul Larkin against Hollan Dodge Co. and Percy Manning will be heard in county Judge Willis Jetton’s court at 9 a.m. Monday. The plaintiff alleges that the company’s handling of his car after a minor one-car accident resulted in heavy damage when the wrecker service was called.
1998
APRIL 20 — Editor, The Advocate: Ron Paul’s comment in The Victoria Advocate about the low turnout in Tuesday’s election indicated no one was excited with the Democratic candidates. The fact is Loy Sneary received more votes in the 1998 primary than Paul got back in 1996.