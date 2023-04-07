1923
MARCH 25 — Carl Akeley, mighty jungle hunter, naturalist and explorer, was divorced at Chicago by his wife, an intrepid huntress, who characterized him as a cave man who beat her and once attempted to take her life.
1948
MARCH 26 — A new cool wave approached Texas today, but the Dallas Weather Bureau said the state probably would not feel the severe effects of the storm that has brought snow and cold to north central states.
1973
MARCH 27 — CUERO — Six men were sentenced in 24th District Court Monday after entering pleas of guilty before Judge Joe Kelly of Victoria. A seventh man who entered a guilty plea will be sentenced later. Three of the defendants received 10-year probationary sentences for possession of marijuana. They are John Henry Stauch, 21, of Victoria and Trinidae J. Hernandez, 21, and Michael Allen Sawyers, 19, of Cuero.
1998
MARCH 28 — MOULTON — The number of residents with Hepatitis A continues to rise. As of Friday, 41 people had been confirmed by health officials to have the liver-attacking disease “This is not out of line with what we expected,” Lavaca County Health Officer Dr. Karlan Downing said of the latest numbers. “This is not an out-of-control epidemic by any standards.”