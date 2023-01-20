1923
JAN. 15 — The Advocate has been requested, by officials of the Evergreen Cemetery Association, to ask all housewives and heads of households to save the tops of Sunset Coffee tins for the Association. It is said that these tops have a redeemable value and the ladies of the Association, with the cooperation of Victorians, are hoping to raise money for their paving fund.
1948
JAN. 16 — A quantity of drugs, valued at from $100 to $500, was stolen last night from City Drug Store, by what is believed to be a professional dope thief, Sheriff Bill Crawford reported this morning. The store was entered through the back door, which the burglar pried open. Only the drugs were taken. The cash register, containing $25 in cash, was untouched. Drugs taken included pentopon, demorol, dilaudid, codine, cocaine, dronin, stryptican, papaverin and morphine.
1973
JAN. 17 — CUERO — The schedule for the 12th annual trail ride from Cuero to San Antonio Feb 3-9 was announced Tuesday. The ride will follow U.S. Highway 87. A new trail boss will be heading the ride for the first time since it was organized in 1962 by John C. Hamilton of Cuero. The new trail boss is Leo Garber of Victoria who succeeds Hamilton.
1998
JAN. 18 — Twla Gibson still needs a new heart and lungs, but the former Victoria resident said she was pleased to hear the money raised to help her more than two years ago will go to help another person in the area. Bernard Hajovsky of Cuero will receive more than $100,000 of the fund to help pay for a heart transplant. "I never imagined in my life that I'd have to face such a situation," Hajovsky said.