1922
DEC. 26 — The following is an appeal from the Victoria Evergreen Cemetery Association: Dear Friend: We are making another effort to sell tickets for the Hope Chest. The drawing will take place the evening of February 14th. We will have several hundred dollars in hand but the Chest and all of the linens, embroideries and beautiful quilt are easily worth $1,000.00. With this amount, $600.00, already donated, we can at once commence the much needed paving, etc., of our Main Avenue.
1947
DEC. 26 — Werner Walter Range of Victoria was fined $72.90 today after being tried by County Judge A. B. Chambers on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested by sheriff’s department officers Saturday night after he was involved in a minor collision in the 200 block of Brazos St.
1972
DEC. 27 — County Judge Bill Sparks Wednesday afternoon slapped a $500 fine and a six-month county jail sentence against one of five youths following an uprising that began in Judge Frank Crain’s 135th District Court when a burglary suspect was handed a six-year prison term.
1997
DEC. 27 — Not every gift handed out over the past week was a keeper. Returning unwanted gifts and after-Christmas sales are the reasons many Victoria residents showed up at area stores Friday, making it one of the biggest shopping days of the year. “It has been busy,” Amy Riojas said of Hastings’ video and book store. “We are expected to do a lot of business.”