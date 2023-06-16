1923
JUNE 11 — Saturday, June 23, an ice cream festival will be given by the ladies of Our Lady of Lourdes Church on the public square, for the benefit of their church building fund. Ice cream, cake, soda water, delicious chicken sandwiches and coffee will be served from 11 a.m. through out the day until 9 p.m.
1948
JUNE 13 — The Lavaca Pipeline Co. has made application to the Army Engineers for permission to build a pipeline in Lavaca and Matagorda Bays central to a point approximately 10 miles southeast from Port Lavaca, Calhoun County.
1973
JUNE 14 — TIVOLI — A small tornado struck Tivoli Wednesday about 8:45 a.m., damaging the Pan American Restaurant on State Highway 35 and the adjacent C. M. Turner Garage. Damage was relatively light at the restaurant. Some windows were broken.
1998
JUNE 15 — Drivers in the Victoria area can celebrate lower insurance rates this summer as premiums continue to spiral downward. Premiums for six of the top 10 auto insurers have been declining since November, when the Texas Department of Insurance lowered the "benchmark" rate for insurance on private passenger cars.