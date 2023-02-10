1923
FEB. 6 — Miss Margaret Diebel, the lovely and popular young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. E. Diebel, was the winner of of the beautiful diamond ring given away in the American Maid Flour Contest, that being the first prize. The second prize, a handsome gold wrist watch, was won by Miss Naida Green, the pretty little daughter of Mrs. Ed Green. Mrs. F. H. Ernst, one of Mariana’s most charming young ladies, was the winner of the third prize, an artistic silver mesh bag.
1948
FEB. 8 — “The smoothest, most highly finished calf I ever have had my hands on” is the way Arvle Elliott, assistant superintendent of the boys’ livestock show at the Houston Fat Stock Show, described the show’s grand champion steer, on his return to Victoria. The winner was a one-year-old Aberdeen-Angus, bred by Tommy Brook of Camp San Saba near Brady, and shown by Robert H. Johnson, 16, of Goldwaite.
1973
FEB. 9 — CUERO — Plans for a style show March 23 were made at the Wednesday night meeting of Xi Nu Phi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. The show will also be sponsored by the Alpha Gamma Psi chapter.
1998
FEB. 10 — Parks and recreation officials are hoping the fourth time is a charm as they plan to re-submit a grant to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to develop a park in north Victoria. The city submitted an application for the Ethel Lee Tracy grant in July and recently learned that it was not funded by the state. It was the third time the city had applied for the park grant.