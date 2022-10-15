1922
OCT. 16 – About 7:30 o’clock Sunday evening the Victoria Fire Department answered an alarm from Fire District No. 21. The alarm being turned in from the box in that district which is located at the intersection of Bridge and Santa Rosa Streets. However, the fire was in the back o the Smith Restaurant which fronts on Main Street. Residents of Bridge Street seeing the fire turned in the alarm from the box in District 21, a lot of confusion resulted. The fire which resulted from a gasoline stove was quickly extinguished and caused no damage to amount to anything.
1947
OCT. 17 – A Victoria ex GI lay in a Dallas hospital this morning waiting to die so that he can live. Lester Green’s heart was to be stopped so that a delicate operation can be performed on his stomach. He was flown through a raging thunderstorm last night by his brother-in-law, Jimmy Trueheart, KVIC announcer, who was lent the UC78 five-passenger plane by Albert York and John Blair.
1972
OCT. 18 – Victoria Citizens Advisory Committee began to shape a list of new priorities Tuesday night at a meeting which included new members recently appointed to the group, and from all the appearances park improvements will head the list for the coming year. The top priority item lsat year was obtaining an upper level college for the community, which appears to have been realized with the decision of the University of Houston to establish an upper level center on the Victoria College campus.
1997
OCT. 19 – Drivers in Victoria watch out: the police are watching. They won’t be hiding in unmarked cars. They will be nabbing flagrant traffic violators. The department launches a new program Tuesday to snip at the root causes of many accidents — speeding, driver inattention and disregarding traffic signals. They’re even going to tell everyone where they new Driver Awareness Team will be working.